Adani Group shares beat Nifty: Which Gautam Adani stock gave investors best returns in 2022?

Indian benchmark indices have outperformed global equity markets, and a large contributor to Nifty and Sensex’s gains has been Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. The multinational conglomerate’s primary arm Adani Enterprises gained 116% this year, more than doubling its investors’ wealth. On the other hand, the benchmark index Nifty 50 has only risen by 2.3% year-to-date. The rapid growth in Adani Group and its subsidiaries has led to a boost in chairman Gautam Adani’s wealth, propelling him to the position of the third richest person in the world, as his net worth increased by $33.8 billion. Here’s a look at how the other six listed Adani Group companies fared this year:

Adani Power

Adani Power generates and distributes electricity all over the country, operating a range of power plants, using coal, gas and other fuel sources. As one of the largest producers of power in the country, the company’s stock price has surged 185% this year, growing from Rs 101 to Rs 288.

Adani Wilmar

A joint venture between Wilmar International and Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar is Adani Group’s foray into the FMCG sector. The company produces consumer products such as edible oils, rice, and flour, with a major focus on the edible oil segment. The company listed on the bourses this year and is touted as one of the top performing IPOs in CY22. The company’s share price has grown 105.2% since its listing in February.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas seeks to increase the availability of clean energy via the promotion and establishment of CNG stations across the country. This year, the scrip has given investors 91.5% return on their capital, almost doubling in value.

Adani Transmission

Adani Transmission owns and operates a series of transmission assets, including high-voltage transmission lines and substations, and is involved in the development of new transmission projects across the country. The company’s stock has added 42.5% to its price this year, rising to Rs 2,514.

Adani Green Energy

Focusing on green energy projects, such as utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farms, Adani Green Energy seeks to increase the reach of renewable energy across the country. The electricity generated is supplied to the central and state governments, as well as corporations backed by the government. Adani Green Energy has risen 40.5% in trade this year.

Adani Ports and SEZ

Adani Ports and SEZ operates and maintains terminals and ports in India while developing new ports. The company is the country’s largest private operator of ports and is present in across 12 locations. The company’s share price has risen 9.3% so far this year, compared to Nifty 50’s 2.3%.