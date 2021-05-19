  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adani Green shares jump 5% as co acquires SB Energy India; Adani Power, other group stocks follow

By: |
May 19, 2021 10:21 AM

Adani Group stocks surged higher on Wednesday morning while the benchmark indices traded flat.

Adani groupNow Gautam Adani’s renewable energy firm will achieve a total renewable capacity of 24.3 GW and an operating renewable capacity of 4.9 GW. (Image: REUTERS)

Adani Group stocks surged higher on Wednesday morning while the benchmark indices traded flat. The sharp up-move came after Adani Green, on Wednesday morning, announced the acquisition of SB Energy India for $3.5 billion — the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India. With this, Gautam Adani’s renewable energy firm will achieve a total renewable capacity of 24.3 GW and an operating renewable capacity of 4.9 GW. Adani Green shares were up 5% on Wednesday morning at Rs 1,258 per share, Adani Transmission jumped 4.73% to trade at Rs 1,320 apiece, while Adani Power was up 4.96% at Rs 106.95.

