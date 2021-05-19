Adani Green shares jump 5% as co acquires SB Energy India; Adani Power, other group stocks follow

Adani Group stocks surged higher on Wednesday morning while the benchmark indices traded flat.
Adani Group stocks surged higher on Wednesday morning while the benchmark indices traded flat. The sharp up-move came after Adani Green, on Wednesday morning, announced the acquisition of SB Energy India for $3.5 billion — the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India. With this, Gautam Adani’s renewable energy firm will achieve a total renewable capacity of 24.3 GW and an operating renewable capacity of 4.9 GW. Adani Green shares were up 5% on Wednesday morning at Rs 1,258 per share, Adani Transmission jumped 4.73% to trade at Rs 1,320 apiece, while Adani Power was up 4.96% at Rs 106.95.
(To be updated)
