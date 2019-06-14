Adani Green Energy raises Rs 402 crore through offer for sale

Published: June 14, 2019 4:01:36 PM

Adani Green Energy Friday said it has raised around Rs 402 crore through sale of 9.35 crore shares by promoters for maintaining minimum public shareholding norms.

A part of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, Adani Green operates a portfolio of 25 utility-scale solar energy projects. (File)

Gautam S Adani & Priti G Adani (on behalf of Gautam S Adani Family Trust) and Gautam S Adani & Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of S B Adani Family Trust) sold 9,35,84,300 shares (cumulatively representing 5.98 per cent of paid-up equity share capital) via an OFS, as per a BSE filing.

The floor price for OFS was Rs 43 per equity share.

Prior to the OFS, the promoters held 80.90 per cent equity, which was reduced to 74.92 per cent after the transaction concluded Thursday. The OFS opened on June 12, 2019.

