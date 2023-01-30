Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission among 174 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 74 stocks hit 52-week highs

Indian equity indices extended the previous session’s losses amid high volatility intraday. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 134 points or 0.23% to 59,196 and NSE Nifty declined 38 points or 0.3% to 17,559. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and NTPC, with Bajaj Finance up 4.69%. The biggest laggards are Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, Tata Steel, with Power Grid down 3.28%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 74 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Deco-Mica, Captain Pipes, Carborundum Universal, Aveer Foods, Aarti Pharmalabs, Abans Enterprises, Acrow India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Goyal Aluminiums, Hariom Pipe Industries, Indo Thai Securities, Heritage Foods, JSL Industries, Jupiter Wagons, K&R Rail Engineering, Mkventures Capital, Lotus Chocolate, Sera Investments & Finance India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Supereme Industries, Vippy Spinpro and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 174 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Shilpa Medicare, Spicejet, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Thyrocare Technologies, TV18 Broadcast, Pfizer, Relaxo Footwears, Neogen Chemicals, Mangalam Organics, Makers Laboratories, KFin Technologies, Indigo Paints, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 24 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aegis Logistics, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Hariom Pipe Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Vinny Overseas among others.

Alternatively, 109 stocks including Pfizer, Dixon Technologies (India), Adani Transmission, Clean Science and Technology, Gland Pharma, Adani Green Energy, Indigo Paints, Central Depository Services (India), Neogen Chemicals, Jindal Poly Films, Matrimony.Com, Thyrocare Technologies, BSE, Kfin Technologies are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Data Patterns (India), Heranba Industries, AGI Greenpac, Aegis Logistics, Emami Paper Mills, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, 3P Land Holdings are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.