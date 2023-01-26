Adani FPO anchor book subscribed 1.5 times

The anchor book for the follow on offering of Adani Enterprises was oversubscribed on Wednesday, with the company finalising allocation of 18.26 million FPO equity shares to 33 investors, aggregating to about Rs 6,000 crore.

Foreign institutional investors included the likes of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Maybank Asia, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Societe Generale, Jupiter, BNP Paribas, Al Mehwar, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

A number of Mauritius-based funds such as ELM Park Fund, The Great International Tusker Fund, Ayushmat Ltd, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund and Resonance Opportunities Fund were among the participants.

Domestic investors such as SBI Employee Pension Fund, HDFC Life, Life Insurance Corporation of India and SBI Life were also part of the anchor book. No mutual fund participated.

The anchor shares were priced at the higher end of the price band at Rs 3,276 per share. The main book for retail and other investors will open from Friday. The issue closes January 31.