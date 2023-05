Adani Enterprises shares shoot up 4% as board mulls fundraising via stake sale

Adani Enterprises’ share price gained 4.3% on the back of the company’s filing with the exchanges, announcing the board is considering raising funds via a stake sale.

The meeting of the board of directors of Adani Enterprises will be held on Saturday, 13 May in Ahmedabad.

Share price of the embattled Adani Enterprises soared 4.3% to touch an intraday high of Rs 1975 as the company announced the board of directors will convene on 13 May to consider raising funds. The additional capital will be raised by way of issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a qualified institutions placement or a preferential issue, the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram