scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Adani Enterprises shares climb over 3%

The stock gained 3.10 per cent to Rs 2,720.65 on the BSE. At the NSE, it climbed 3 per cent to Rs 2,721.

Written by PTI
stock market (1)
The Hindenburg report released on January 24 alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens. (PTI)

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd climbed over 3 per cent on Tuesday after billionaire Gautam Adani-led promoter group increased its stake in the flagship firm.

The stock gained 3.10 per cent to Rs 2,720.65 on the BSE. At the NSE, it climbed 3 per cent to Rs 2,721.

In terms of traded volume, 1.12 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE during the morning deals and 22.58 lakh shares on the NSE.

Also Read
Also Read

Gautam Adani-led promoter group has increased its stake in the group’s flagship firm as the ports-to-energy conglomerate continues to recover from the effects of a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Promoter group has increased stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd from 67.65 per cent to 69.87 per cent, according to a stock exchange filing.

Promoter group firm Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, which had a minimal stake in the firm, acquired 2.22 per cent in the open market between August 7 and August 18, it said.

Also Read

The stake increase comes at a time when US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners has been buying shares in Adani group firms.

The Hindenburg report released on January 24 alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy that includes recasting its ambitions, scrapping acquisitions, pre-paying debt to address concerns about its cash flows and borrowings, and scaling back its pace of spending on new projects.

More Stories on
Adani Group

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 11:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS