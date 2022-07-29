Adani Enterprises, ITC, SBI Life among 112 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Future Consumers at new-low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were ruling nearly one per cent higher on Friday, on the back of gains in index heavyweights such as Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tata Steel, and HDFC Bank, among others. On S&P BSE Sensex, 21 stocks were ruling in the green while 9 were in the red. No stock hit fresh 52-week high or 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far in the day.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

On BSE Sensex, a total of 112 stocks hit their respective 52-week highs in the noon deals. These were Mindspace Business Parks REIT, PVR, Rolex Rings, SBI Life Insurance Company, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), Venus Pipes & Tubes, Voltamp Transformers, ABC (Gas) International, Adani Enterprises, Apar Industries, Ashok Leyland, Blue Dart Express, Campus Activewear, Coromandel International, Craftsman Automation, eMudhra, Hindustan Aeronautics, Healthy Life Agritec, and INOX Leisure, among others.

On the flip side, 18 stocks fell to fresh 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in the afternoon deals. These include Aarnav Fashions, Aishwarya Technologies And Telecom, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Genpharmasec, Ion Exchange (India), Oceanic Foods, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation, and Sical Logistics, among others.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE Nifty

On the National Stock Exchange, 56 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs, while 18 scrips fell to new 52-week lows in the afternoon deals. The stock that hit fresh 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Akshar Spintex, Apar Industries, Ashok Leyland, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart Express, Campus Activewear, Cheviot Company, Cummins India, Dynamic Cables, eMudhra, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hilton Metal Forging, Insecticides (India), ITC, Kshitij Polyline, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Navin Fluorine International, Page Industries, Patanjali Foods, Ram Ratna Wires, SBI Life Insurance Company, TVS Motor Company, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Voltamp Transformers, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others.

On the contrary, the stocks that fell to fresh 52-week lows on the NSE in the afternoon deals were Bafna Pharmaceuticals, DRC Systems India, ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-SEC ETF, Nippon India ETF Nifty 1D Rate Liquid BeES, Ram Ratna Wires, Sanghi Industries, Sanofi India, Aakash Exploration Services, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Future Consumer, SREI Infrastructure Finance and Tijaria Polypipes, among others.