Adani Enterprises, ITC, Delhivery among 103 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 11 scrips at fresh lows

Relieved by the reduction in windfall tax on fuel exports and oil output, the domestic markets sharply edged higher on Wednesday, led by Reliance and ONGC, which rose 3-5 per cent. The BSE Sensex soared over 700 points to 55,534, and the NSE Nifty 50 topped 16,550, gaining 200 points or 1.4%. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price rose more than 1% after the FMCG major reported 11% growth in Q1 net profit. IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys and Titan were other major stocks that led gains on the Sensex. Among sectors, Nifty IT, metals and oil & gas packs rose the most by 1.8% each. All other pockets also sat with firm gains of up to 1%. The broader markets also sat in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.9% higher.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

A-1 Acid, Adani Enterprises, AIA Engineering, Astec Lifesciences, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Auto, Blue Dart Express, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Cummins India, Delhivery, Eicher Motors, Ethos, Federal Bank, ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Meghmani Finechem, Orient Bell, Rajratan Global Wire, Shanti Educational Initiatives, Steelcast, Tube Investments of India, Timken Indian, Varun Beverages were among the scrips that touched 52-week highs on BSE intraday. Meanehile, AA Plus Tradelink, Aditya Consumer Marketing, Bhatia Colour Chem, Gemstone Investments, Prime Urban Development India, Sarthak Industries, STEL Holdings, Vikas Proppant & Granite were the scips that hit fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 52 secrities tocuhed 52-week highs, while 7 scrips were at new lows. Adani Transmission, Aether Industries, Blue Dart Express, Cummins India, Fiem Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Insecticides (India), Manorama Industries, Patanjali Foods, Rajratan Global Wire, Tube Investments of India, TVS Motor Company, Varun Beverages, Venus Pipes & Tubes, VRL Logistics were among the securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. Meanwhile, DRC Systems India, Radhika Jeweltech were among the stocks that hit fresh lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tech Mahindra, Reliance, IndusInd Bank, TCS, HCL Technologies, SBI, Titan, Infosys, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Axis Bank, Maruti were the top Sensex gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel were the losers. In the Nifty pack, ONGC, Reliance, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma were the laggards.