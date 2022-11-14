Adani Enterprises, Godfrey Phillips among 144 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 32 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal losses on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of retail inflation data. The BSE Sensex fell almost 150 points or 0.2% to trade at 61,646, after hitting a new 52 week high at 61,916 intraday, while the NSE Nifty remains relatively flat, down 0.08%, after hitting a new 52 week high at 18,399 intraday, almost breaching the 18,400 level. The Nifty Bank index is trading 0.15% down, while Nifty Next is about 0.4% up. Yes Bank, Zomato, Idea, and Tata Steel are among the most active stocks intraday.

Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals and Grasim Industries are among the top gainers intraday, with Hindalco up almost 5%. Dr Reddy’s, Coal India, ITC and Hindustan Unilever are among the top losers of the day, with Dr Reddy down 3.6%. The India VIX index is up 3.59%, at 14.9.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 144 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Accelya Solutions, Allcargo Logistics, Fiem Industries, BharatAgri, Adani Enterprises, Cochin Shipyard, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Danlaw Technologies, Great Eastern Shipping, Godfrey Phillips India, Lakshmi Machine Works, Kirloskar Industries and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 32 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Teamlease, Rupa, Divi’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Godrej Industries, Natco Pharma, Educomp Solutions, HIL, Educomp Solutions, Cosmo First, Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Quess Corp were among these scrips.

Also read: Paytm loan disbursement grows five-fold in October, merchant payments rise

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 53 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Adani Enterprises, Godfrey Phillips, AstraZeneca Pharma, Sirca Paints, Kirloskar Industries, Ircon International, Allcargo Logistics, Cochin Shipyard, Hindustan Foods, Honda India Power, Kalyani Forge among others. Alternatively, 29 stocks including Aurobindo Pharma, Godrej Industries, Natco Pharma, Shilpa Medicare, Trident, Teamlease Services among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Lambodhara Textiles, Life Insurance Corporation, W S Industries, Jyothy Labs are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC and TCS were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.