Adani Enterprises, Blue Dart Express among 108 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 30 scrips at fresh lows

Indian equity markets extended losses in early trade on Monday, tracking subdued global trend and domestic earnings’ impact. The BSE Sensex fell over 400 points to 55,657, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 120 points to 16,600. Reliance led Sensex losses, dropping almost 4 per cent after brokerages cut earnings estimates of the company after its Q1 miss. Sectorally, Nifty Bank, Financials, Metals were notable gainers, while Auto, FMCG, Pharma, and Oil & Gas held losses. The broader markets also erased their opening gains. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.4% lower.

Stocks that hit 52-week, high low on BSE

Adani Enterprises, AGI Infra, Adani Total Gas, Automotive Axles, Bharat Electronics, Blue Dart Express, Ethos, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Foseco India, Gensol Engineering, Hardwyn India, Insecticides (India), J Kumar Infraprojects, Maharashtra Seamless, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts, Rajratan Global Wire, Rolex Rings, Shubham Polyspin, TCPL Packaging, Timken India, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Vinyl Chemicals were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, BFL Asset Finvest, Future Retail, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, KBC Global, Mitsu Chem Plast, Mather & Platt Fire Systems, Oceanic Foods were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 43 stocks hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange, while 24 securities were at fresh lows intraday. Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Elecon Engineering Company, eMudhra, Foseco India, Insecticides (India), Lancer Container Lines, MM Forgings, Rolex Rings, Steelcast, Timken India, Vinyl Chemicals were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. Meanwhile, Patanjali Foods, PB Fintech (Policybazaar), Renaissance Global, Zomato were among the securities at fresh lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, ITC were the Sensex gainers, while Reliance, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy, Maruti, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Sun Pharma Axis were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, UPL, Britannia, Bharti Airtel were the gainers, while Reliance, ONGC, Eicher Motors, M&M and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.