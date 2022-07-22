Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto among 84 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week high; 2 Future group stocks at fresh lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were ruling flat with some positive bias on Friday. Gains in stocks of index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) helped the index to stay in green. S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 56000 level at opening, but soon slipped from day’s high of 56,006.22. NSE Nifty 50 rose to day’s high 16,704.80. So far in the trade, no stock hit new 52-week high or new 52-week lows on S&P BSE Sensex.

Stocks that hit new 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

In the late morning deals, a total of 84 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These were ABC Gas (International), Adani Enterprises, Automotive Axles, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coromandel International, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Omaxe, Panchsheel, Organics, PC Jeweller, Sadhna Broadcast, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), TVS Motor Company, VCU Data Management, and Veeram Securities, among others.

On the flip side, 14 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in late morning trade. These include Bhatia Colour Chem, Dalal Street Investments, Fraser and Company, Future Retail, Prime Urban Development India, Seacoast Shipping Services, and Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces among others.

Stocks that hit new 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, 38 shares touched fresh 52-week highs, while 13 fell to hit new 52-week lows in the late morning deals on Friday. The stocks that hit new 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, Akshar Spintex, AXIS MUTUAL FUND – Axis NIFTY India Consumption ETF, BLS International Services, Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption, Cummins India, Ethos, Fiem Industries, Hindustan Foods, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Meghmani Finechem, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI ETF Consumption, and Venus Pipes & Tubes, among others.

On the contrary, stocks of Bafna Pharmaceuticals, CSL Finance, Nandan Denim, Radhika Jeweltech, Future Consumer, MIC Electronics, Unitech, and Vikas Proppant & Granite, among others fell to hit new 52-week lows on the NSE in the late morning deals on Friday.