Adani Enterprises among 172 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Bandhan Bank, Reliance Cap at fresh lows

S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading flat with a negative bias on Monday amid volatility. Index heavyweights such as Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, ITC, and Titan Company, among others weighed down the indices. While stocks of SBI, Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel helped to cut losses. On the S&P BSE Sensex, only stocks of State Bank of India hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 622.90 apiece, surpassing the previous high of Rs 596.75 apiece, touched earlier this month. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

On BSE Sensex, a total of 172 stocks rose to fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon deals on Monday. These include Adani Enterprises, Ambitious Plastomac Company, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bharat Forge, Britannia Industries, Canara Bank, Coal India, DCB Bank, ESAAR (India), Everest Industries, Federal Bank, IDFC, IRCON International, Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MRF, Olatech Solutions, RailTel Corporation of India, Solar Industries India, South Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, and Westlife Foodworld, among others.

On the flip side, 37 stocks fell to new 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These were Bandhan Bank, Dipna Pharmachem, Geetanjali Credit and Capital, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Sahara One Media & Entertainment, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Supriya Lifescience, and Voltas, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 89 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while 18 fell to new lows in the noon deals. The stocks that rose to new highs were Action Construction Equipment, Ace Integrated Solutions, Adani Enterprises, Anant Raj, Artemis Medicare Services, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bharat Forge, Britannia Industries, Bohra Industries, Craftsman Automation, D-Link (India), Everest Industries, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF, Indian Bank, ITD Cementation India, Kirloskar Electric Company, Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF, Lemon Tree Hotels, among others.

On the contrary, the stocks that hit new 52-week lows were Bandhan Bank, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Intrasoft Technologies, Kanpur Plastipack, Radhika Jeweltech, Supriya Lifescience, Voltas among others.