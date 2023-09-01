What is the Market Cap of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹33.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is 6.42 and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is 0.54 as on .

What is the share price of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹45.06 as on .