Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.40
|3.09
|-12.98
|-4.13
|7.41
|178.15
|60.07
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MP1986PLC003405 and registration number is 003405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹33.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is 6.42 and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹45.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.