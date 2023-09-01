Follow Us

AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.06 Closed
-3.76-1.76
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.50₹46.80
₹45.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.00₹64.60
₹45.06
Open Price
₹44.50
Prev. Close
₹46.82
Volume
444

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.41
  • R247.75
  • R348.71
  • Pivot
    45.45
  • S144.11
  • S243.15
  • S341.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.9346.36
  • 1039.1145.79
  • 2041.0545.41
  • 5040.8346.12
  • 10038.9347.23
  • 20038.4946.76

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.403.09-12.98-4.137.41178.1560.07
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MP1986PLC003405 and registration number is 003405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • CA. Aseem Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • CA. Sahive Alam Khan
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Jha
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sharma
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹33.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is 6.42 and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹45.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

