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Ad-Manum Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

AD-MANUM FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ad-Manum Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.46 Closed
3.90₹ 2.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ad-Manum Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.39₹56.46
₹56.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.20₹76.00
₹56.46
Open Price
₹54.40
Prev. Close
₹54.34
Volume
160

Source: Dion Global

Ad-Manum Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ad-Manum Finance		0.97-3.64.024.5-23.887.8616.33
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ad-Manum Finance has declined 23.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ad-Manum Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ad-Manum Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ad-Manum Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.3555.64
1056.0756.07
2057.8757.08
5059.7258.05
10056.6157.86
20057.4659.5

Source: Dion Global

Ad-Manum Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ad-Manum Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ad-Manum Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTAd-Manum Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 25, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTAd-Manum Finance - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTAd-Manum Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qtr Ended June 3
Jul 22, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTAd-Manum Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Jul 18, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTAd-Manum Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ad-Manum Finance

Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MP1986PLC003405 and registration number is 003405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhawal Bagmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradhumn Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apoorva Jain
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ad-Manum Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Ad-Manum Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ad-Manum Finance is ₹56.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ad-Manum Finance?

The Ad-Manum Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ad-Manum Finance?

The market cap of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹42.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ad-Manum Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ad-Manum Finance are ₹56.46 and ₹54.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ad-Manum Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ad-Manum Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹42.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ad-Manum Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ad-Manum Finance has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, -23.88% over 1 year, 7.86% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance are 4.75 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ad-Manum Finance News

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