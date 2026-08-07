What is the share price of Ad-Manum Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ad-Manum Finance is ₹56.46 as on .

What kind of stock is Ad-Manum Finance? The Ad-Manum Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ad-Manum Finance? The market cap of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹42.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ad-Manum Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ad-Manum Finance are ₹56.46 and ₹54.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ad-Manum Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ad-Manum Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹42.20 as on .

How has the Ad-Manum Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Ad-Manum Finance has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, -23.88% over 1 year, 7.86% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance are 4.75 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global