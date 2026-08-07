Here's the live share price of Ad-Manum Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ad-Manum Finance
|0.97
|-3.6
|4.02
|4.5
|-23.88
|7.86
|16.33
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ad-Manum Finance has declined 23.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ad-Manum Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.35
|55.64
|10
|56.07
|56.07
|20
|57.87
|57.08
|50
|59.72
|58.05
|100
|56.61
|57.86
|200
|57.46
|59.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ad-Manum Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Ad-Manum Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Ad-Manum Finance - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Ad-Manum Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qtr Ended June 3
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Ad-Manum Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Ad-Manum Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ad-Manum Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520MP1986PLC003405 and registration number is 003405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ad-Manum Finance is ₹56.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ad-Manum Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹42.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ad-Manum Finance are ₹56.46 and ₹54.39.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ad-Manum Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹76.00 and 52-week low of Ad-Manum Finance is ₹42.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ad-Manum Finance has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, -3.6% for the past month, 4.02% over 3 months, -23.88% over 1 year, 7.86% across 3 years, and 16.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ad-Manum Finance are 4.75 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global