Active Infrastructures Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACTIVE INFRASTRUCTURES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Active Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Active Infrastructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹170.00
₹170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.05₹190.00
₹170.00
Open Price
₹170.00
Prev. Close
₹170.00
Volume
600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Active Infrastructures has declined 0.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.19%.

Active Infrastructures’s current P/E of 19.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Active Infrastructures Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54
Dhara Rail Projects		-3.69-5.24-25.40-25.40-25.40-9.30-5.69

Over the last one year, Active Infrastructures has declined 3.19% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Active Infrastructures has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Active Infrastructures Financials

Active Infrastructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5170.55170.54
10170.28170.76
20171.64171.45
50172.96172.39
100172.48172.03
200131.260

Active Infrastructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Active Infrastructures saw a rise in promoter holding to 144.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Active Infrastructures Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Active Infrastructures fact sheet for more information

About Active Infrastructures

Active Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200MH2007PLC174506 and registration number is 174506. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Waikar
    Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Raisoni
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Asha Sampath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Active Infrastructures Share Price

What is the share price of Active Infrastructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Active Infrastructures is ₹170.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Active Infrastructures?

The Active Infrastructures is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Active Infrastructures?

The market cap of Active Infrastructures is ₹255.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Active Infrastructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Active Infrastructures are ₹170.00 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Active Infrastructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Active Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Active Infrastructures is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Active Infrastructures is ₹147.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Active Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Active Infrastructures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -1.73% over 3 months, -3.19% over 1 year, -1.07% across 3 years, and -0.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Active Infrastructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Active Infrastructures are 19.01 and 2.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Active Infrastructures News

