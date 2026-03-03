Here's the live share price of ACS Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ACS Technologies has gained 62.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1044.19%.
ACS Technologies’s current P/E of 31.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
Over the last one year, ACS Technologies has gained 1044.19% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, ACS Technologies has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.56
|40.07
|10
|39.63
|40.01
|20
|40.55
|40.28
|50
|40.76
|39.99
|100
|38.65
|37.61
|200
|31.98
|31.5
In the latest quarter, ACS Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
|ACS Technologies - Revised Outcome
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:52 AM IST
|ACS Technologies - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
|ACS Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:54 PM IST
|ACS Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
|ACS Technologies - Results - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
ACS Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099TG1993PLC015268 and registration number is 015268. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACS Technologies is ₹39.36 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ACS Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACS Technologies is ₹238.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACS Technologies are ₹40.16 and ₹39.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACS Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACS Technologies is ₹45.80 and 52-week low of ACS Technologies is ₹3.28 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ACS Technologies has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 8.25% over 3 months, 1044.19% over 1 year, 125.34% across 3 years, and 62.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACS Technologies are 31.26 and 2.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.