ACS Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ACS Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.36 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
ACS Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.36₹40.16
₹39.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.28₹45.80
₹39.36
Open Price
₹39.65
Prev. Close
₹40.16
Volume
30,256

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ACS Technologies has gained 62.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1044.19%.

ACS Technologies’s current P/E of 31.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ACS Technologies Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92

Over the last one year, ACS Technologies has gained 1044.19% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, ACS Technologies has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

ACS Technologies Financials

ACS Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.5640.07
1039.6340.01
2040.5540.28
5040.7639.99
10038.6537.61
20031.9831.5

ACS Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACS Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ACS Technologies Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:35 PM ISTACS Technologies - Revised Outcome
Feb 28, 2026, 12:52 AM ISTACS Technologies - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR)
Feb 28, 2026, 12:49 AM ISTACS Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 14, 2026, 6:54 PM ISTACS Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 10:54 PM ISTACS Technologies - Results - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025

About ACS Technologies

ACS Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099TG1993PLC015268 and registration number is 015268. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Buddharaju
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anitha Alokam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. C V Satyanarayana Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Neti
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Swarna Subba Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACS Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of ACS Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACS Technologies is ₹39.36 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACS Technologies?

The ACS Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACS Technologies?

The market cap of ACS Technologies is ₹238.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACS Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACS Technologies are ₹40.16 and ₹39.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACS Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACS Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACS Technologies is ₹45.80 and 52-week low of ACS Technologies is ₹3.28 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ACS Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACS Technologies has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 8.25% over 3 months, 1044.19% over 1 year, 125.34% across 3 years, and 62.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACS Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACS Technologies are 31.26 and 2.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

ACS Technologies News

