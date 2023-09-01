Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Acrow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100MH1960PLC011601 and registration number is 011601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Acrow India Ltd. is ₹56.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Acrow India Ltd. is 88.29 and PB ratio of Acrow India Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acrow India Ltd. is ₹890.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acrow India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acrow India Ltd. is ₹1,210.00 and 52-week low of Acrow India Ltd. is ₹507.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.