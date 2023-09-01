Follow Us

Acrow India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACROW INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹890.00 Closed
-0.89-8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Acrow India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹854.00₹890.00
₹890.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹507.40₹1,210.00
₹890.00
Open Price
₹854.00
Prev. Close
₹898.00
Volume
52

Acrow India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1902
  • R2914
  • R3938
  • Pivot
    878
  • S1866
  • S2842
  • S3830

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5912.14893.65
  • 10841.69889.69
  • 20752.25875.79
  • 50590.57871.41
  • 100365.6872.92
  • 200252.15802.95

Acrow India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.682.53-0.01-3.0275.39936.09675.94
2.636.9215.2218.8022.91190.38152.89
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
18.1415.3494.64143.19273.83112.96157.91
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Acrow India Ltd. Share Holdings

Acrow India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Acrow India Ltd.

Acrow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100MH1960PLC011601 and registration number is 011601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devinder Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashinath Iyer Ganapathy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Abhijit Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Acrow India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Acrow India Ltd.?

The market cap of Acrow India Ltd. is ₹56.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Acrow India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Acrow India Ltd. is 88.29 and PB ratio of Acrow India Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Acrow India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acrow India Ltd. is ₹890.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acrow India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acrow India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acrow India Ltd. is ₹1,210.00 and 52-week low of Acrow India Ltd. is ₹507.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

