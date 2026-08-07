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Acrow India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACROW INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Acrow India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹840.75 Closed
-5.00₹ -44.25
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Acrow India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹840.75₹840.75
₹840.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹586.15₹918.00
₹840.75
Open Price
₹840.75
Prev. Close
₹885.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Acrow India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Acrow India		-5.85-2.58-4.4614.3926.654.1844.15
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.121.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.527.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.532.862.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.5103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.626.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.355954.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.118.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.4-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.7-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.6-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Acrow India has gained 26.65% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Acrow India has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Acrow India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Acrow India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5874.78882.21
10862.82875.73
20875.42872.54
50868.01853.09
100791.12813.93
200743.02774.59

Source: Dion Global

Acrow India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Acrow India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Acrow India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTAcrow India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LODR
Jul 13, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTAcrow India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTAcrow India - Results - Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTAcrow India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Acrow India Limited
May 18, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTAcrow India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Acrow India

Acrow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46411MH1960PLC011601 and registration number is 011601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devinder Khurana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashinath Iyer Ganapathy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Acrow India Share Price

What is the share price of Acrow India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acrow India is ₹840.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Acrow India?

The Acrow India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Acrow India?

The market cap of Acrow India is ₹53.81 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Acrow India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Acrow India are ₹840.75 and ₹840.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acrow India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acrow India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acrow India is ₹918.00 and 52-week low of Acrow India is ₹586.15 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Acrow India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Acrow India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -2.58% for the past month, -4.46% over 3 months, 26.65% over 1 year, 4.18% across 3 years, and 44.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Acrow India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acrow India are 125.00 and 2.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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