What is the share price of Acrow India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acrow India is ₹840.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Acrow India? The Acrow India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Acrow India? The market cap of Acrow India is ₹53.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Acrow India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Acrow India are ₹840.75 and ₹840.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acrow India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acrow India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acrow India is ₹918.00 and 52-week low of Acrow India is ₹586.15 as on .

How has the Acrow India performed historically in terms of returns? The Acrow India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -2.58% for the past month, -4.46% over 3 months, 26.65% over 1 year, 4.18% across 3 years, and 44.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Acrow India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acrow India are 125.00 and 2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global