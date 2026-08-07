Here's the live share price of Acrow India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Acrow India
|-5.85
|-2.58
|-4.46
|14.39
|26.65
|4.18
|44.15
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.1
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.5
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.5
|32.8
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.5
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.6
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.1
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.9
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.7
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.6
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Acrow India has gained 26.65% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Acrow India has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|874.78
|882.21
|10
|862.82
|875.73
|20
|875.42
|872.54
|50
|868.01
|853.09
|100
|791.12
|813.93
|200
|743.02
|774.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Acrow India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Acrow India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LODR
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Acrow India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Acrow India - Results - Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Acrow India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Acrow India Limited
|May 18, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Acrow India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 29 Of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Acrow India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46411MH1960PLC011601 and registration number is 011601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acrow India is ₹840.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Acrow India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Acrow India is ₹53.81 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Acrow India are ₹840.75 and ₹840.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acrow India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acrow India is ₹918.00 and 52-week low of Acrow India is ₹586.15 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Acrow India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -2.58% for the past month, -4.46% over 3 months, 26.65% over 1 year, 4.18% across 3 years, and 44.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acrow India are 125.00 and 2.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global