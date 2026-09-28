Acme Universal Safezone 9 has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 30, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹65.00-71.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Metro Brands
|-6.25
|-6.7
|-14.02
|-3.14
|-27.65
|-6.17
|12.32
|Bata India
|-1.33
|-8.13
|-9.55
|-0.37
|-46.08
|-27.24
|-18.88
|Relaxo Footwears
|1.97
|-19.16
|-28.92
|18.92
|-30.97
|-31.01
|-23.78
|Redtape
|3.15
|-1.23
|-10.18
|7.17
|-17.37
|3.78
|-0.39
|Campus Activewear
|-1
|-6.74
|-9.62
|-6.15
|-20.73
|-10.6
|-11.13
|Sreeleathers
|5.31
|14.81
|40.07
|72.08
|28.6
|8.51
|10.05
|Liberty Shoes
|6.62
|-4.91
|-13.78
|4.54
|-27.49
|-1.53
|6.84
|Brandman Retail
|3.02
|3.79
|1.27
|37.53
|-13.04
|-4.55
|-2.76
|Khadim India
|-6.15
|9.36
|7.66
|40.38
|-55.23
|-23.88
|-12.2
|KSR Footwear
|-10.9
|32.13
|23.72
|12.87
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
Source: Dion Global
Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19202MP2016PLC041903 and registration number is 041903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global