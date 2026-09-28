Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19202MP2016PLC041903 and registration number is 041903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.