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Acme Universal Safezone 9 Share Price

Sector
Leather

Acme Universal Safezone 9 has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 65.00-71.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Acme Universal Safezone 9 Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Acme Universal Safezone 9 Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Metro Brands		-6.25-6.7-14.02-3.14-27.65-6.1712.32
Bata India		-1.33-8.13-9.55-0.37-46.08-27.24-18.88
Relaxo Footwears		1.97-19.16-28.9218.92-30.97-31.01-23.78
Redtape		3.15-1.23-10.187.17-17.373.78-0.39
Campus Activewear		-1-6.74-9.62-6.15-20.73-10.6-11.13
Sreeleathers		5.3114.8140.0772.0828.68.5110.05
Liberty Shoes		6.62-4.91-13.784.54-27.49-1.536.84
Brandman Retail		3.023.791.2737.53-13.04-4.55-2.76
Khadim India		-6.159.367.6640.38-55.23-23.88-12.2
KSR Footwear		-10.932.1323.7212.8719.246.043.58

Source: Dion Global

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About Acme Universal Safezone 9

Acme Universal Safezone 9 Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19202MP2016PLC041903 and registration number is 041903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Footwears. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Tiwari
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Tiwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Tripathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gofran Ahmad Khan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Imran Mohammed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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