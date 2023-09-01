What is the Market Cap of Acme Resources Ltd.? The market cap of Acme Resources Ltd. is ₹76.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Acme Resources Ltd.? P/E ratio of Acme Resources Ltd. is 6.79 and PB ratio of Acme Resources Ltd. is 1.11 as on .

What is the share price of Acme Resources Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acme Resources Ltd. is ₹29.87 as on .