Acme Resources Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACME RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.87 Closed
4.991.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Acme Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.87₹29.87
₹29.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.83₹31.80
₹29.87
Open Price
₹29.87
Prev. Close
₹28.45
Volume
5,888

Acme Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.87
  • R229.87
  • R329.87
  • Pivot
    29.87
  • S129.87
  • S229.87
  • S329.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.9426.66
  • 1018.9825.82
  • 2019.6425.53
  • 5020.1724.69
  • 10018.6822.88
  • 20019.121.11

Acme Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.4617.3246.2861.6329.31252.24101.55
1.470.633.8918.811.87100.75168.19
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.79-5.897.4521.2662.20198.7930.71
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.081.0433.9434.1748.8748.8748.87
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Acme Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Acme Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Acme Resources Ltd.

Acme Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1985PLC314861 and registration number is 314861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Swati Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Saluja
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Chopra
    Director

FAQs on Acme Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Acme Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Acme Resources Ltd. is ₹76.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Acme Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Acme Resources Ltd. is 6.79 and PB ratio of Acme Resources Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Acme Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acme Resources Ltd. is ₹29.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acme Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acme Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acme Resources Ltd. is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of Acme Resources Ltd. is ₹13.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

