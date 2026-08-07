Here's the live share price of Acme Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Acme Resources
|1.87
|0.54
|-9.91
|-6.25
|-25.13
|7.84
|14.49
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Acme Resources has declined 25.13% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Acme Resources has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.91
|30.26
|10
|29.77
|30.11
|20
|29.89
|30.09
|50
|30.46
|30.43
|100
|30.79
|31.27
|200
|33.79
|33.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Acme Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Acme Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering, Approving And Taking On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results (S
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Acme Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Acme Resources - Results For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quar
|May 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Acme Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial State
|May 15, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Acme Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Financial Results (Standalone
Source: Dion Global
Acme Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1985PLC314861 and registration number is 314861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acme Resources is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Acme Resources is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Acme Resources is ₹77.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Acme Resources are ₹30.43 and ₹29.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acme Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acme Resources is ₹42.16 and 52-week low of Acme Resources is ₹27.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Acme Resources has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, -9.91% over 3 months, -25.13% over 1 year, 7.84% across 3 years, and 14.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acme Resources are 54.25 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global