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Acme Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACME RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Acme Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.00 Closed
3.45₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Acme Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.00₹30.43
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.76₹42.16
₹30.00
Open Price
₹29.00
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
1,732

Source: Dion Global

Acme Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Acme Resources		1.870.54-9.91-6.25-25.137.8414.49
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Acme Resources has declined 25.13% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Acme Resources has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Acme Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Acme Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.9130.26
1029.7730.11
2029.8930.09
5030.4630.43
10030.7931.27
20033.7933.18

Source: Dion Global

Acme Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Acme Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Acme Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTAcme Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering, Approving And Taking On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results (S
Jul 13, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTAcme Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTAcme Resources - Results For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quar
May 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTAcme Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial State
May 15, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTAcme Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Financial Results (Standalone

Source: Dion Global

About Acme Resources

Acme Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1985PLC314861 and registration number is 314861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kuldeep Saluja
    Director
  • Ms. Swati Agrawal
    Director
  • Ms. Purti Katyal
    Director
  • Mr. Ravin Saluja
    Director

FAQs on Acme Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Acme Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acme Resources is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Acme Resources?

The Acme Resources is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Acme Resources?

The market cap of Acme Resources is ₹77.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Acme Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Acme Resources are ₹30.43 and ₹29.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acme Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acme Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acme Resources is ₹42.16 and 52-week low of Acme Resources is ₹27.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Acme Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Acme Resources has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, -9.91% over 3 months, -25.13% over 1 year, 7.84% across 3 years, and 14.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Acme Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acme Resources are 54.25 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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