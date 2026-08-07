What is the share price of Acme Resources? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acme Resources is ₹30.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Acme Resources? The Acme Resources is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Acme Resources? The market cap of Acme Resources is ₹77.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Acme Resources? Today’s highest and lowest price of Acme Resources are ₹30.43 and ₹29.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acme Resources? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acme Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acme Resources is ₹42.16 and 52-week low of Acme Resources is ₹27.76 as on .

How has the Acme Resources performed historically in terms of returns? The Acme Resources has shown returns of 3.45% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, -9.91% over 3 months, -25.13% over 1 year, 7.84% across 3 years, and 14.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Acme Resources? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acme Resources are 54.25 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global