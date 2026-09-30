Acme India Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090DL2021PLC391603 and registration number is 391603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Railway Wagons and Wans. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.