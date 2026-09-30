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Acme India Industries Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Acme India Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 186.00-196.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Acme India Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Acme India Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titagarh Rail Systems		-1.860.15-6.7242.53-7.381.6753.98
Jupiter Wagons		-3.85-8.62-18.31-7.68-34.55-12.4246.88
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		5.4315.3516.8659.48-8.57-0.832.38
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		-3.27-3.9112.2612.2612.263.932.34
E to E Transportation Infrastructure		-1.0612.961878.23-1.72-0.58-0.35

Source: Dion Global

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About Acme India Industries

Acme India Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090DL2021PLC391603 and registration number is 391603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Railway Wagons and Wans. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Suraj Pandey
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sadhvi Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Pandey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lakshmi Raman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devdutt Gajanan Salpekar
    Independent Director

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