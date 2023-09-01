Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.33
|10.21
|18.31
|119.31
|376.03
|282.62
|282.62
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|21 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1996PLC028600 and registration number is 028600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹7.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹53.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Achyut Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹57.13 and 52-week low of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹10.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.