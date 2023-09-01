Follow Us

ACHYUT HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.95 Closed
4.962.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Achyut Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.95₹53.95
₹53.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.01₹57.13
₹53.95
Open Price
₹53.95
Prev. Close
₹51.40
Volume
4,500

Achyut Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.95
  • R253.95
  • R353.95
  • Pivot
    53.95
  • S153.95
  • S253.95
  • S353.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.6149.15
  • 1018.0548.08
  • 2019.0846.81
  • 5018.1442.64
  • 1009.0734.3
  • 2004.530

Achyut Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.3310.2118.31119.31376.03282.62282.62
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Achyut Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Achyut Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
21 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Achyut Healthcare Ltd.

Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1996PLC028600 and registration number is 028600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Chatrabhuj Raycha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jigen Jagdishbhai Modi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Amisha Jigen Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshit Mahendra Raycha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Lalitkumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Achyut Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Achyut Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹7.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Achyut Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Achyut Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹53.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Achyut Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Achyut Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹57.13 and 52-week low of Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is ₹10.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

