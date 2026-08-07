What is the share price of Achyut Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Achyut Healthcare is ₹7.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Achyut Healthcare? The Achyut Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Achyut Healthcare? The market cap of Achyut Healthcare is ₹171.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Achyut Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Achyut Healthcare are ₹7.13 and ₹6.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Achyut Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Achyut Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Achyut Healthcare is ₹10.04 and 52-week low of Achyut Healthcare is ₹3.90 as on .

How has the Achyut Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Achyut Healthcare has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, -15.17% for the past month, 36.28% over 3 months, 60.63% over 1 year, 31.92% across 3 years, and 47.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare are 586.78 and 4.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global