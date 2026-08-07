Here's the live share price of Achyut Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Achyut Healthcare
|9.57
|-15.17
|36.28
|32.22
|60.63
|31.92
|47.79
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Achyut Healthcare has gained 60.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Achyut Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.74
|6.93
|10
|6.89
|6.95
|20
|7.3
|7.11
|50
|7.15
|7
|100
|6.27
|6.56
|200
|5.92
|5.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Achyut Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Achyut Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 13, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Achyut Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Achyut Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|Achyut Healthcare - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Achyut Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026 And The Disclosure
Source: Dion Global
Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1996PLC028600 and registration number is 028600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Achyut Healthcare is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Achyut Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Achyut Healthcare is ₹171.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Achyut Healthcare are ₹7.13 and ₹6.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Achyut Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Achyut Healthcare is ₹10.04 and 52-week low of Achyut Healthcare is ₹3.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Achyut Healthcare has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, -15.17% for the past month, 36.28% over 3 months, 60.63% over 1 year, 31.92% across 3 years, and 47.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare are 586.78 and 4.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global