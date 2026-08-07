Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Achyut Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACHYUT HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Achyut Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.10 Closed
4.11₹ 0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Achyut Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.55₹7.13
₹7.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.90₹10.04
₹7.10
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹6.82
Volume
89,751

Source: Dion Global

Achyut Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Achyut Healthcare		9.57-15.1736.2832.2260.6331.9247.79
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Achyut Healthcare has gained 60.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Achyut Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Achyut Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Achyut Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.746.93
106.896.95
207.37.11
507.157
1006.276.56
2005.925.97

Source: Dion Global

Achyut Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Achyut Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.13%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Achyut Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTAchyut Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 13, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTAchyut Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jul 15, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTAchyut Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 15, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTAchyut Healthcare - Corporate Action-Amalgamation/ Merger / Demerger
Jul 15, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTAchyut Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, July 14, 2026 And The Disclosure

Source: Dion Global

About Achyut Healthcare

Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1996PLC028600 and registration number is 028600. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra C Raycha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jigen J Modi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Amisha J Modi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshit Raycha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rutvik S Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonu L Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paragkumar S Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh C Sutaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Achyut Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Achyut Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Achyut Healthcare is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Achyut Healthcare?

The Achyut Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Achyut Healthcare?

The market cap of Achyut Healthcare is ₹171.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Achyut Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Achyut Healthcare are ₹7.13 and ₹6.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Achyut Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Achyut Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Achyut Healthcare is ₹10.04 and 52-week low of Achyut Healthcare is ₹3.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Achyut Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Achyut Healthcare has shown returns of 4.11% over the past day, -15.17% for the past month, 36.28% over 3 months, 60.63% over 1 year, 31.92% across 3 years, and 47.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Achyut Healthcare are 586.78 and 4.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Achyut Healthcare News

More Achyut Healthcare News
Market Pulse