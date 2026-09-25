AceVector has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹30.00-32.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eternal
|4.08
|2.55
|30.88
|41
|-0.09
|50.48
|19.68
|Meesho
|12.31
|13.54
|23.61
|54.47
|36.89
|11.03
|6.48
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|3.57
|1.51
|9.4
|39.68
|41.45
|32.99
|-1.82
|Swiggy
|-3.27
|-5.91
|9.52
|-3.01
|-39
|-16.29
|-10.12
|CarTrade Tech
|2.27
|-4.26
|15.41
|75.04
|20.53
|76.98
|17.78
|Brainbees Solutions
|6.13
|-7.3
|-20.81
|-20.34
|-53.51
|-35.81
|-23.35
|Shiprocket
|-0.39
|-10.55
|-16.03
|-16.03
|-16.03
|-5.66
|-3.43
|One Mobikwik Systems
|2.6
|4.38
|2.27
|16.4
|-26.35
|-27.19
|-17.34
|Acetech E-Commerce
|-3.27
|14.73
|23.33
|1.06
|25.85
|7.97
|4.71
|Macobs Technologies
|5.37
|0.24
|-3.76
|-0.39
|1.85
|26.9
|15.37
|Intrasoft Technologies
|13.16
|16.85
|27.44
|69.61
|-0.54
|-11.51
|-4.08
|Womancart
|-0.35
|-20.25
|-8.08
|-33.59
|-57.81
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Digidrive Distributors
|2.29
|0
|-4.79
|-7.5
|-43.95
|-43.36
|-28.9
|Nandani Creation
|2.1
|-5.36
|-9.36
|-10.23
|-33.21
|-25.94
|-13.23
|Net Avenue Technologies
|6.38
|5.26
|6.38
|0
|26.58
|-49.96
|-33.99
Source: Dion Global
AceVector Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72300DL2007PLC168097 and registration number is 168097. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global