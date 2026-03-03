Acetech E-Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U47912MH2024PLC419702 and registration number is 419702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.