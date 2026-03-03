Facebook Pixel Code
Acetech E-Commerce has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 27, 2026 and will close on Mar 4, 2026. The price band has been set at 106.00-112.00.

Acetech E-Commerce Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eternal		-4.38-13.2-18.43-25.529.3365.4314.03
Swiggy		-7.96-9.05-28.33-32.88-11.43-14.1-8.72
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.865.580.39962.520.05-6.76
Meesho		0.354.14-8.57-8.57-8.57-2.94-1.78
Brainbees Solutions		0.87-20.56-28.67-40.8-43.28-31.9-20.59
CarTrade Tech		-0.16-32.07-42.64-31.2617.5254.463.42
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.09-20.92-18.78-35.33-33.14-29.24-18.74
Macobs Technologies		-1-4.63-1.125.4831.5427.2915.58
Intrasoft Technologies		-5.25-19.63-23.95-31.35-30.07-16.580.29
Womancart		5.26-11.12-44.86-35.55-51.219.435.56
Digidrive Distributors		-6.45-8.68-25.3-36.37-28.39-40.61-26.85
Nandani Creation		-3.45-2.389.85-11.09-11.14-25.2111.25
Net Avenue Technologies		-1.0822.67-2.1315-20-51.33-35.08
About Acetech E-Commerce

Acetech E-Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U47912MH2024PLC419702 and registration number is 419702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bippinkumar Vijay Saraogi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sweta Bippinkumar Saraogi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Madhavi Govindprasad Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Basanti Negi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Rawal
    Independent Director

