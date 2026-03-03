Acetech E-Commerce has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 27, 2026 and will close on Mar 4, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹106.00-112.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eternal
|-4.38
|-13.2
|-18.43
|-25.52
|9.33
|65.43
|14.03
|Swiggy
|-7.96
|-9.05
|-28.33
|-32.88
|-11.43
|-14.1
|-8.72
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.86
|5.58
|0.39
|9
|62.5
|20.05
|-6.76
|Meesho
|0.35
|4.14
|-8.57
|-8.57
|-8.57
|-2.94
|-1.78
|Brainbees Solutions
|0.87
|-20.56
|-28.67
|-40.8
|-43.28
|-31.9
|-20.59
|CarTrade Tech
|-0.16
|-32.07
|-42.64
|-31.26
|17.52
|54.46
|3.42
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.09
|-20.92
|-18.78
|-35.33
|-33.14
|-29.24
|-18.74
|Macobs Technologies
|-1
|-4.63
|-1.12
|5.48
|31.54
|27.29
|15.58
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-5.25
|-19.63
|-23.95
|-31.35
|-30.07
|-16.58
|0.29
|Womancart
|5.26
|-11.12
|-44.86
|-35.55
|-51.21
|9.43
|5.56
|Digidrive Distributors
|-6.45
|-8.68
|-25.3
|-36.37
|-28.39
|-40.61
|-26.85
|Nandani Creation
|-3.45
|-2.38
|9.85
|-11.09
|-11.14
|-25.21
|11.25
|Net Avenue Technologies
|-1.08
|22.67
|-2.13
|15
|-20
|-51.33
|-35.08
Acetech E-Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U47912MH2024PLC419702 and registration number is 419702. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.