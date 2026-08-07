What is the share price of ACE Software Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Software Exports is ₹167.45 as on .

What kind of stock is ACE Software Exports? The ACE Software Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Software Exports? The market cap of ACE Software Exports is ₹254.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ACE Software Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Software Exports are ₹168.00 and ₹161.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Software Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Software Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Software Exports is ₹298.16 and 52-week low of ACE Software Exports is ₹106.00 as on .

How has the ACE Software Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The ACE Software Exports has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 47.4% for the past month, 41.43% over 3 months, -17.19% over 1 year, 154.96% across 3 years, and 82.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACE Software Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Software Exports are 59.74 and 2.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global