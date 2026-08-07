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ACE Software Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ACE Software Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.45 Closed
1.73₹ 2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ACE Software Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.30₹168.00
₹167.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.00₹298.16
₹167.45
Open Price
₹164.45
Prev. Close
₹164.60
Volume
57,616

Source: Dion Global

ACE Software Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACE Software Exports		10.2747.4041.43-24.35-17.19154.9682.64
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ACE Software Exports has declined 17.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ACE Software Exports has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

ACE Software Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ACE Software Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.47155.65
10144.25149.6
20131.35140.41
50122.12133.55
100141.53145.3
200187.26168.12

Source: Dion Global

ACE Software Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACE Software Exports saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.83%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ACE Software Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTACE Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTACE Soft. Exp. - Results - Financials Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTACE Soft. Exp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTACE Soft. Exp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For The Qu
Jul 14, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTACE Soft. Exp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About ACE Software Exports

ACE Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62011GJ1994PLC022781 and registration number is 022781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit M Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahul J Kalaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay H Dhamsania
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikram B Sanghani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Punjani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh C Dadhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Divyesh B Aghera
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACE Software Exports Share Price

What is the share price of ACE Software Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Software Exports is ₹167.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACE Software Exports?

The ACE Software Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Software Exports?

The market cap of ACE Software Exports is ₹254.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACE Software Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Software Exports are ₹168.00 and ₹161.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Software Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Software Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Software Exports is ₹298.16 and 52-week low of ACE Software Exports is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ACE Software Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACE Software Exports has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 47.4% for the past month, 41.43% over 3 months, -17.19% over 1 year, 154.96% across 3 years, and 82.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACE Software Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Software Exports are 59.74 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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