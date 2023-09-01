Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ACE Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ1994PLC022781 and registration number is 022781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹8.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is -39.14 and PB ratio of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹19.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Software Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹14.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.