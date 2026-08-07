Here's the live share price of ACE Software Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACE Software Exports
|10.27
|47.40
|41.43
|-24.35
|-17.19
|154.96
|82.64
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ACE Software Exports has declined 17.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ACE Software Exports has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.47
|155.65
|10
|144.25
|149.6
|20
|131.35
|140.41
|50
|122.12
|133.55
|100
|141.53
|145.3
|200
|187.26
|168.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ACE Software Exports saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.83%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|ACE Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|ACE Soft. Exp. - Results - Financials Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|ACE Soft. Exp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|ACE Soft. Exp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financials Results For The Qu
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|ACE Soft. Exp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
ACE Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62011GJ1994PLC022781 and registration number is 022781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Software Exports is ₹167.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACE Software Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACE Software Exports is ₹254.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Software Exports are ₹168.00 and ₹161.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Software Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Software Exports is ₹298.16 and 52-week low of ACE Software Exports is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACE Software Exports has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 47.4% for the past month, 41.43% over 3 months, -17.19% over 1 year, 154.96% across 3 years, and 82.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Software Exports are 59.74 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global