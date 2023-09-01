Follow Us

ACE Software Exports Ltd. Share Price

ACE SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.10 Closed
-4.45-0.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:37 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ACE Software Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.05₹20.24
₹19.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.51₹24.73
₹19.10
Open Price
₹20.24
Prev. Close
₹19.99
Volume
100

ACE Software Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.88
  • R220.65
  • R321.07
  • Pivot
    19.46
  • S118.69
  • S218.27
  • S317.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.4120.27
  • 1020.9820.44
  • 2018.5520.49
  • 5017.6920.19
  • 10017.4919.74
  • 20019.219.24

ACE Software Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.73-11.16-8.612.741.8738.41-15.11
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

ACE Software Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

ACE Software Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ACE Software Exports Ltd.

ACE Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200GJ1994PLC022781 and registration number is 022781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikram B Sanghani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay H Dhamsania
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dharmsibhai R Vadaliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik C Dadhanya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal L Kalaria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhara S Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACE Software Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Software Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹8.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ACE Software Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is -39.14 and PB ratio of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ACE Software Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹19.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Software Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Software Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of ACE Software Exports Ltd. is ₹14.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

