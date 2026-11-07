Goddess Lakshmi has smiled upon several marquee investors this Diwali as fireworks on Dalal Street have brought more than festive cheer to them. A spectacular rally that lifted benchmark indices by nearly 10% in just seven trading sessions has brightened the fortunes of some of India’s best-known stock market investors.

Despite a lacklustre Samvat 2082, marked by concerns over US tariffs, the West Asia conflict and volatile markets, more than half of India’s prominent investors have emerged richer than they were last Diwali.

Of the 60 marquee investors tracked, 34, or 57%, saw their portfolio values rise over the past year, even as the Sensex declined 4% during the period, as per data sourced from Trendlyne.com.

Even some of the biggest names in Indian investing experienced contrasting fortunes. Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio value rose 19%, bucking the broader market weakness. In contrast, the portfolios of billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani and Premji and Associates declined by 20% each.

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For some, the gains have been spectacular. Eight investors saw their portfolio values jump by more than 50%, while another 18 recorded increases of 10-50%. Eight others registered gains of less than 10%.

Among the biggest winners were Sanjay Gupta, Dheeraj Kumar Lohia and Associates, Raj Kumar Lohia, Suresh Kumar Agarwal, Amit Gupta, Sunil Singhania, Vanaja Sundar Iyer and Nikhil Vora. Their portfolio values surged by more than 50% since last Diwali, comfortably outperforming the benchmark indices.

Lincoln P Coelho, Atim Kabra, Mahendra Girdharilal, Hitesh Ramji Javeri and Associates, Anil Kumar Goel and Associates, Akash Bhanshali, Dilipkumar Lakhi and Dipak Kanayalal Shah also had reason to celebrate, with their portfolio values climbing between 20% and 43%.

But many investors suffered as well. The portfolio values of 27 investors declined, with losses ranging from 3% to a staggering 64%, highlighting the sharp divergence in fortunes even among seasoned market participants.

Shivani Tejas Trivedi, Ashish Chugh and Jayesh Patel saw their portfolio values plunge by more than 50%. The portfolios of Keswani Haresh, Amal Parikh, Dolly Khanna, Bhavook Tripathi, Ashish Dhawan, Shankar Sharma, Ramesh Damani, Urjita Master and Madhukar Sheth suffered declines of 25-43%.