Ace stock picker Porinju Veliyath says 92% of India’s equity wealth created by small cap investors

While smallcap stocks are often seen as a risky proposition as compared to buying bluechip largecap stocks, ace investor Porinju Veliyath says that 92% of India’s equity wealth was created by small cap investors and entrepreneurs. Ace investor Porinju Veliyath tweeted that 92% of India’s $2.1 trillion equity wealth was created through small cap investing by investors & entrepreneurs. “Only 8% wealth was created by investing in large-caps, that too at significantly lower CAGR. Yet, many ignorants & amateurs will caution you ‘never buy small-caps’,” he said.

In another tweet he noted that invetors are gaining wisdom and common sense, as they are now investing even during panic months. “Retail investors are gaining wisdom & common sense! Equity Intelligence too witnessed net fund-inflow during the panic months of May & June,” he said.

Even as the stock markets remain volatile on the back of factors such as the political environment and global crude prices, Porinju Veliyath notes that India is not having a bear market, and will not have one in the near future. “There are underpriced and overpriced stocks everyday in the market. Markets have come up every time there has been a sentiment driven fall. We are not in a bear market,” ace investor Porinju Veliyath said in a recent interview with ET Now.

Explaining what exactly constitutes a bear market, Porinju explained by taking Japan’s example. “In 1989, in on December 29th the Japanese Index Nikkei had gone to 39,560. Today, after three decades its at 22,500. This is called a bear market. This might have happened in the 1930’s in the United States, you would have heard in history,” he said. But will India ever have such a scenario? “Just 3% of the world’s wealth is in India. We are too small a base and we talk about bear market?

In the same interview, Porinju also called for more reforms, and said that India can grow at 14% in the next 5 years. “About 17% of the world’s people live in India sharing 3% wealth. This is not sustainable. We have to find the pain of reforms,” hoe told the channel. He also called for more collaboration among political parties.