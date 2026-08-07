What is the share price of Ace Integrated Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹18.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Ace Integrated Solutions? The Ace Integrated Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Integrated Solutions? The market cap of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹19.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ace Integrated Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ace Integrated Solutions are ₹19.50 and ₹18.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ace Integrated Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Integrated Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹29.94 and 52-week low of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹14.20 as on .

How has the Ace Integrated Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Ace Integrated Solutions has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -11.9% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, -21.69% over 1 year, -20.45% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions are -12.43 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global