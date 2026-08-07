Here's the live share price of Ace Integrated Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ace Integrated Solutions
|-0.84
|-11.90
|-10.82
|-1.87
|-21.69
|-20.45
|7.04
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ace Integrated Solutions has declined 21.69% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Ace Integrated Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.33
|19.26
|10
|19.4
|19.41
|20
|20.04
|19.76
|50
|20.4
|20.04
|100
|19.43
|20.06
|200
|20.49
|20.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ace Integrated Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ace Integrated Solutions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L82990DL1997PLC088373 and registration number is 088373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹18.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ace Integrated Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹19.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ace Integrated Solutions are ₹19.50 and ₹18.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Integrated Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹29.94 and 52-week low of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹14.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ace Integrated Solutions has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -11.9% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, -21.69% over 1 year, -20.45% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions are -12.43 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global