Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.70
|3.51
|-9.13
|-31.82
|0.28
|266.96
|71.05
|-4.72
|8.84
|22.06
|40.86
|16.99
|-45.11
|-45.11
|2.33
|0.81
|28.64
|33.99
|55.39
|-35.95
|-35.95
|-0.22
|1.16
|2.79
|14.58
|20.26
|116.34
|123.29
|0.03
|-8.43
|6.61
|14.78
|-9.77
|178.69
|332.30
|1.59
|17.05
|54.88
|75.19
|125.96
|1,117.54
|587.65
|0.13
|6.29
|14.07
|31.80
|2.81
|27.46
|-11.29
|1.32
|-1.72
|8.21
|31.76
|29.32
|110.09
|42.45
|0.27
|-0.02
|3.41
|22.88
|-25.30
|15.96
|-56.15
|-0.39
|-9.41
|10.98
|26.15
|37.66
|50.38
|50.38
|-4.33
|0.02
|15.86
|28.22
|49.34
|104.61
|53.20
|5.57
|1.64
|17.27
|37.33
|25.90
|31.34
|45.20
|-1.21
|10.26
|30.30
|39.50
|29.52
|18.87
|18.87
|1.14
|-0.26
|-0.62
|-2.03
|-1.09
|474.94
|488.56
|6.05
|6.55
|9.79
|-2.93
|-26.85
|4.50
|-3.30
|-2.97
|11.87
|14.63
|94.17
|39.16
|93.12
|93.12
|4.05
|-35.78
|-10.55
|16.00
|9.58
|9.58
|9.58
|0.63
|13.79
|27.24
|26.96
|62.80
|105.70
|-36.52
|0.25
|-3.56
|3.47
|23.82
|-11.07
|17.67
|15.23
|-0.21
|-3.39
|3.30
|-2.95
|-8.96
|-8.96
|-8.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1997PLC088373 and registration number is 088373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹36.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is 57.29 and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is 1.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹35.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹82.30 and 52-week low of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.