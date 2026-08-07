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Ace Integrated Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACE INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ace Integrated Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.88 Closed
-0.63₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ace Integrated Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.46₹19.50
₹18.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.20₹29.94
₹18.88
Open Price
₹19.50
Prev. Close
₹19.00
Volume
1,476

Source: Dion Global

Ace Integrated Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ace Integrated Solutions		-0.84-11.90-10.82-1.87-21.69-20.457.04
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ace Integrated Solutions has declined 21.69% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Ace Integrated Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Ace Integrated Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ace Integrated Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.3319.26
1019.419.41
2020.0419.76
5020.420.04
10019.4320.06
20020.4920.89

Source: Dion Global

Ace Integrated Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ace Integrated Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ace Integrated Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ace Integrated Solutions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ace Integrated Solutions

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L82990DL1997PLC088373 and registration number is 088373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shivani Chandra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Ranjan Sarkari
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Korudi Jagga Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitinkumar Radheshyam Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Vishwajeet Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ritika Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ace Integrated Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Ace Integrated Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹18.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ace Integrated Solutions?

The Ace Integrated Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Integrated Solutions?

The market cap of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹19.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ace Integrated Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ace Integrated Solutions are ₹19.50 and ₹18.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ace Integrated Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Integrated Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹29.94 and 52-week low of Ace Integrated Solutions is ₹14.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ace Integrated Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ace Integrated Solutions has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, -11.9% for the past month, -10.82% over 3 months, -21.69% over 1 year, -20.45% across 3 years, and 7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions are -12.43 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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