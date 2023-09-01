Follow Us

ACE INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹35.35 Closed
0.140.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.35₹36.95
₹35.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.05₹82.30
₹35.35
Open Price
₹36.90
Prev. Close
₹35.30
Volume
6,626

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.43
  • R237.47
  • R337.98
  • Pivot
    35.92
  • S134.88
  • S234.37
  • S333.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.4435.02
  • 1042.4135.33
  • 2036.8935.72
  • 5033.636.72
  • 10029.6538.77
  • 20022.7839.88

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.703.51-9.13-31.820.28266.9671.05
-4.728.8422.0640.8616.99-45.11-45.11
2.330.8128.6433.9955.39-35.95-35.95
-0.221.162.7914.5820.26116.34123.29
0.03-8.436.6114.78-9.77178.69332.30
1.5917.0554.8875.19125.961,117.54587.65
0.136.2914.0731.802.8127.46-11.29
1.32-1.728.2131.7629.32110.0942.45
0.27-0.023.4122.88-25.3015.96-56.15
-0.39-9.4110.9826.1537.6650.3850.38
-4.330.0215.8628.2249.34104.6153.20
5.571.6417.2737.3325.9031.3445.20
-1.2110.2630.3039.5029.5218.8718.87
1.14-0.26-0.62-2.03-1.09474.94488.56
6.056.559.79-2.93-26.854.50-3.30
-2.9711.8714.6394.1739.1693.1293.12
4.05-35.78-10.5516.009.589.589.58
0.6313.7927.2426.9662.80105.70-36.52
0.25-3.563.4723.82-11.0717.6715.23
-0.21-3.393.30-2.95-8.96-8.96-8.96

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Aug, 2021Board MeetingBonus issue

About Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd.

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1997PLC088373 and registration number is 088373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deep Shankar Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Ranjan Sarkari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Vishwajeet Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shivani Chandra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitinkumar Radheshyam Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Korudi Jagga Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹36.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is 57.29 and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is 1.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹35.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹82.30 and 52-week low of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

