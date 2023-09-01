Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.97
|-9.77
|-11.83
|23.20
|-12.46
|564.53
|178.14
|1.47
|-0.64
|0.89
|7.87
|-10.33
|149.22
|149.22
|-0.15
|14.14
|25.21
|47.95
|59.17
|173.82
|121.88
|1.50
|1.90
|6.56
|16.01
|5.96
|138.50
|138.50
|5.63
|18.44
|35.99
|31.32
|16.49
|-6.82
|-6.82
|0.66
|-5.76
|0.55
|14.55
|14.44
|252.12
|129.93
|-0.94
|-5.40
|-11.26
|-23.43
|-32.24
|194.69
|133.52
|5.23
|18.59
|60.34
|89.11
|302.23
|794.58
|475.28
|0.63
|18.27
|42.54
|49.91
|18.74
|166.80
|22.48
|-2.68
|-2.47
|24.40
|20.68
|12.49
|120.92
|147.22
|-0.56
|6.40
|12.90
|12.09
|-4.28
|-61.58
|-47.98
|0.63
|9.72
|37.39
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|6.10
|11.22
|39.15
|38.10
|31.88
|305.96
|122.45
|-2.33
|-1.42
|-8.64
|3.94
|-22.68
|48.06
|-38.68
|-2.17
|17.80
|19.05
|13.92
|-26.11
|-95.73
|-95.73
|-5.76
|-32.86
|70.52
|71.52
|63.87
|59.08
|59.08
|5.00
|3.87
|12.26
|23.21
|-15.41
|20.88
|-77.15
|2.48
|13.86
|9.46
|-2.76
|25.48
|375.06
|-31.03
|-2.13
|2.92
|2.13
|-11.16
|-14.96
|108.34
|108.34
|0
|-9.84
|10.00
|23.32
|25.00
|83.33
|41.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ACE Engitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100RJ1991PLC006220 and registration number is 006220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹4.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ACE Engitech Ltd. is -149.89 and PB ratio of ACE Engitech Ltd. is 6.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹13.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Engitech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹24.90 and 52-week low of ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.