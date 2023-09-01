Follow Us

ACE ENGITECH LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.49 Closed
-4.87-0.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
ACE Engitech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.49₹14.80
₹13.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.35₹24.90
₹13.49
Open Price
₹14.80
Prev. Close
₹14.18
Volume
192

ACE Engitech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.36
  • R215.24
  • R315.67
  • Pivot
    13.93
  • S113.05
  • S212.62
  • S311.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.9414.26
  • 1015.0714.45
  • 2016.0914.68
  • 5015.6815.11
  • 10014.6615.3
  • 20010.8714.53

ACE Engitech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.97-9.77-11.8323.20-12.46564.53178.14
1.47-0.640.897.87-10.33149.22149.22
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.639.7237.3945.4445.4445.4445.44
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03

ACE Engitech Ltd. Share Holdings

ACE Engitech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ACE Engitech Ltd.

ACE Engitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100RJ1991PLC006220 and registration number is 006220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lionel Anthony Velloz
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Bohra
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Niraj Gulecha
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonali Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagendra Nagraj Nallu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bohra
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACE Engitech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Engitech Ltd.?

The market cap of ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹4.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ACE Engitech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ACE Engitech Ltd. is -149.89 and PB ratio of ACE Engitech Ltd. is 6.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ACE Engitech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹13.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Engitech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Engitech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹24.90 and 52-week low of ACE Engitech Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

