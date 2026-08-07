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ACE Engitech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACE ENGITECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ACE Engitech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.00 Closed
-4.69₹ -6.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ACE Engitech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹122.00
₹122.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.80₹209.85
₹122.00
Open Price
₹122.00
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

ACE Engitech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACE Engitech		0-4.69-4.20-9.23-38.2996.8270.89
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ACE Engitech has declined 38.29% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, ACE Engitech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

ACE Engitech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ACE Engitech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.94126.55
10128.31128.64
20131.41131.52
50137.07141.5
100165.92154.64
200185.14155.65

Source: Dion Global

ACE Engitech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACE Engitech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ACE Engitech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:08 AM IST ISTACE Engitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On August 11, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTACE Engitech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTACE Engitech - Board Meeting Outcome for Please Find Attached Herewith Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTACE Engitech - Please Find Attached Herewith Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 22, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTACE Engitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Friday, May 29, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About ACE Engitech

ACE Engitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100RJ1991PLC006220 and registration number is 006220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Bohra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Bohra
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonali Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Bhanudas Bhayde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagendra Nagraj Nallu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bohra
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACE Engitech Share Price

What is the share price of ACE Engitech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Engitech is ₹122.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACE Engitech?

The ACE Engitech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Engitech?

The market cap of ACE Engitech is ₹40.30 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACE Engitech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Engitech are ₹122.00 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Engitech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Engitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Engitech is ₹209.85 and 52-week low of ACE Engitech is ₹116.80 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the ACE Engitech performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACE Engitech has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -4.69% for the past month, -4.2% over 3 months, -38.29% over 1 year, 96.82% across 3 years, and 70.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACE Engitech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Engitech are 0.00 and 16.84 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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