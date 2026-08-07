What is the share price of ACE Engitech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Engitech is ₹122.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ACE Engitech? The ACE Engitech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Engitech? The market cap of ACE Engitech is ₹40.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ACE Engitech? Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Engitech are ₹122.00 and ₹122.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Engitech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Engitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Engitech is ₹209.85 and 52-week low of ACE Engitech is ₹116.80 as on .

How has the ACE Engitech performed historically in terms of returns? The ACE Engitech has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -4.69% for the past month, -4.2% over 3 months, -38.29% over 1 year, 96.82% across 3 years, and 70.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACE Engitech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Engitech are 0.00 and 16.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global