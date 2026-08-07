Here's the live share price of ACE Engitech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACE Engitech
|0
|-4.69
|-4.20
|-9.23
|-38.29
|96.82
|70.89
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ACE Engitech has declined 38.29% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, ACE Engitech has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.94
|126.55
|10
|128.31
|128.64
|20
|131.41
|131.52
|50
|137.07
|141.5
|100
|165.92
|154.64
|200
|185.14
|155.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ACE Engitech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:08 AM IST IST
|ACE Engitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On August 11, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|ACE Engitech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|ACE Engitech - Board Meeting Outcome for Please Find Attached Herewith Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|ACE Engitech - Please Find Attached Herewith Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 22, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|ACE Engitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Friday, May 29, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
ACE Engitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100RJ1991PLC006220 and registration number is 006220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Engitech is ₹122.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The ACE Engitech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACE Engitech is ₹40.30 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Engitech are ₹122.00 and ₹122.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Engitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Engitech is ₹209.85 and 52-week low of ACE Engitech is ₹116.80 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The ACE Engitech has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -4.69% for the past month, -4.2% over 3 months, -38.29% over 1 year, 96.82% across 3 years, and 70.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Engitech are 0.00 and 16.84 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global