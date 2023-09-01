Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.04
|4.85
|8.08
|15.64
|11.51
|84.87
|52.72
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|22.62
|37.95
|49.31
|59.28
|50.19
|290.36
|-8.02
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ACE Edutrend Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299DL1993PLC201811 and registration number is 201811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.57 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is -29.27 and PB ratio of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is 0.29 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.81 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Edutrend Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.81 and 52-week low of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.09 as on Aug 21, 2023.