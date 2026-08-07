Here's the live share price of ACE Edutrend along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACE Edutrend
|0
|6.33
|0
|0.86
|28.07
|20.59
|34.70
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ACE Edutrend has gained 28.07% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, ACE Edutrend has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.58
|4.57
|10
|4.33
|4.44
|20
|4.32
|4.37
|50
|4.31
|4.2
|100
|3.81
|3.8
|200
|2.79
|3.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ACE Edutrend remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|ACE Edutrend - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|ACE Edutrend - Submission Of Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Of The Company.
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|ACE Edutrend - Non-Applicability Of CGR
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|ACE Edutrend - Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Shall Remain Closed W.E.F 18.08.2026 To 25.08.2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|ACE Edutrend - Approval Of Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled To Be Held On 25Th August, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
ACE Edutrend Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299DL1993PLC201811 and registration number is 201811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Edutrend is ₹4.70 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The ACE Edutrend is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACE Edutrend is ₹4.31 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Edutrend are ₹4.70 and ₹4.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Edutrend stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Edutrend is ₹4.79 and 52-week low of ACE Edutrend is ₹3.50 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The ACE Edutrend has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.33% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 28.07% over 1 year, 20.59% across 3 years, and 34.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Edutrend are 0.00 and 0.48 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global