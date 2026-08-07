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ACE Edutrend Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACE EDUTREND

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of ACE Edutrend along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ACE Edutrend Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.70₹4.70
₹4.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.50₹4.79
₹4.70
Open Price
₹4.70
Prev. Close
₹4.70
Volume
42

Source: Dion Global

ACE Edutrend Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACE Edutrend		06.3300.8628.0720.5934.70
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ACE Edutrend has gained 28.07% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, ACE Edutrend has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

ACE Edutrend Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ACE Edutrend Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.584.57
104.334.44
204.324.37
504.314.2
1003.813.8
2002.793.21

Source: Dion Global

ACE Edutrend Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACE Edutrend remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ACE Edutrend Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTACE Edutrend - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTACE Edutrend - Submission Of Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Of The Company.
Jul 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTACE Edutrend - Non-Applicability Of CGR
Jul 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTACE Edutrend - Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Shall Remain Closed W.E.F 18.08.2026 To 25.08.2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTACE Edutrend - Approval Of Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Scheduled To Be Held On 25Th August, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About ACE Edutrend

ACE Edutrend Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299DL1993PLC201811 and registration number is 201811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohan Mohan Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anubha Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranshu Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Payal Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACE Edutrend Share Price

What is the share price of ACE Edutrend?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Edutrend is ₹4.70 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACE Edutrend?

The ACE Edutrend is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Edutrend?

The market cap of ACE Edutrend is ₹4.31 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACE Edutrend?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Edutrend are ₹4.70 and ₹4.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Edutrend?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Edutrend stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Edutrend is ₹4.79 and 52-week low of ACE Edutrend is ₹3.50 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the ACE Edutrend performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACE Edutrend has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.33% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 28.07% over 1 year, 20.59% across 3 years, and 34.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACE Edutrend?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Edutrend are 0.00 and 0.48 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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