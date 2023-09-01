Follow Us

ACE EDUTREND LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.81 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ACE Edutrend Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.55₹2.81
₹2.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.09₹2.81
₹2.81
Open Price
₹2.55
Prev. Close
₹2.81
Volume
0

ACE Edutrend Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.9
  • R22.98
  • R33.16
  • Pivot
    2.72
  • S12.64
  • S22.46
  • S32.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.342.62
  • 102.432.57
  • 202.212.46
  • 501.592.15
  • 1001.611.93
  • 2001.71.87

ACE Edutrend Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.044.858.0815.6411.5184.8752.72
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72

ACE Edutrend Ltd. Share Holdings

ACE Edutrend Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ACE Edutrend Ltd.

ACE Edutrend Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299DL1993PLC201811 and registration number is 201811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Monendra Srivastava
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Himani Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Umaid Raj Tater
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACE Edutrend Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Edutrend Ltd.?

The market cap of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.57 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ACE Edutrend Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is -29.27 and PB ratio of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is 0.29 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of ACE Edutrend Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.81 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Edutrend Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Edutrend Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.81 and 52-week low of ACE Edutrend Ltd. is ₹2.09 as on Aug 21, 2023.

