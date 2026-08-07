What is the share price of ACE Edutrend? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACE Edutrend is ₹4.70 as on .

What kind of stock is ACE Edutrend? The ACE Edutrend is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACE Edutrend? The market cap of ACE Edutrend is ₹4.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ACE Edutrend? Today’s highest and lowest price of ACE Edutrend are ₹4.70 and ₹4.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACE Edutrend? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACE Edutrend stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACE Edutrend is ₹4.79 and 52-week low of ACE Edutrend is ₹3.50 as on .

How has the ACE Edutrend performed historically in terms of returns? The ACE Edutrend has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.33% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 28.07% over 1 year, 20.59% across 3 years, and 34.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACE Edutrend? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACE Edutrend are 0.00 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global