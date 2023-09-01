Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52321GJ2008PLC055322 and registration number is 055322. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 818.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹140.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is 177.08 and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accuracy Shipping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.