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Accuracy Shipping Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCURACY SHIPPING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Accuracy Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.72 Closed
1.29₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Accuracy Shipping Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.56₹4.88
₹4.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.33₹7.92
₹4.72
Open Price
₹4.56
Prev. Close
₹4.66
Volume
4,800

Source: Dion Global

Accuracy Shipping Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accuracy Shipping		-1.67-13.39-9.23-8.53-28.70-10.66-6.54
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Accuracy Shipping has declined 28.70% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Accuracy Shipping has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Accuracy Shipping Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Accuracy Shipping Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.834.81
104.894.86
205.054.99
505.365.16
1005.085.26
2004.810

Source: Dion Global

Accuracy Shipping Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Accuracy Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Accuracy Shipping Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTAccuracy Shipping - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th, August 2026 Under Regulation
Jul 06, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTAccuracy Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTAccuracy Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
May 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTAccuracy Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTAccuracy Shipping - Re-Appointment Of Ms. Khushboo Goyal, Chartered Accountant As Internal Auditors Of TheCompany

Source: Dion Global

About Accuracy Shipping

Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52321GJ2008PLC055322 and registration number is 055322. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 655.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Dinanath Tripathi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Vinay Tripathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Kacholia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Accuracy Shipping Share Price

What is the share price of Accuracy Shipping?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accuracy Shipping is ₹4.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accuracy Shipping?

The Accuracy Shipping is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accuracy Shipping?

The market cap of Accuracy Shipping is ₹71.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accuracy Shipping?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accuracy Shipping are ₹4.88 and ₹4.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accuracy Shipping?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accuracy Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accuracy Shipping is ₹7.92 and 52-week low of Accuracy Shipping is ₹3.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Accuracy Shipping performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accuracy Shipping has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -13.39% for the past month, -9.23% over 3 months, -28.7% over 1 year, -10.66% across 3 years, and -6.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping are 18.86 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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