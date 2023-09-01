Follow Us

ACCURACY SHIPPING LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.35 Closed
4.470.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Accuracy Shipping Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.25₹9.35
₹9.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.15₹27.50
₹9.35
Open Price
₹9.35
Prev. Close
₹8.95
Volume
2,76,442

Accuracy Shipping Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.38
  • R29.42
  • R39.48
  • Pivot
    9.32
  • S19.28
  • S29.22
  • S39.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52588.66
  • 10258.838.77
  • 20259.789.12
  • 50236.4910.03
  • 100226.5411.51
  • 200227.513.85

Accuracy Shipping Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Accuracy Shipping Ltd. Share Holdings

Accuracy Shipping Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingStock Split
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Accuracy Shipping Ltd.

Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52321GJ2008PLC055322 and registration number is 055322. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 818.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rama Vinay Tripathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar Mandowara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankarlal Budharam Bochaliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayantiram Motiram Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Dinanath Tripathi
    Chairman & Managing Director

FAQs on Accuracy Shipping Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Accuracy Shipping Ltd.?

The market cap of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹140.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Accuracy Shipping Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is 177.08 and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Accuracy Shipping Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accuracy Shipping Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accuracy Shipping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

