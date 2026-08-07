What is the share price of Accuracy Shipping? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accuracy Shipping is ₹4.72 as on .

What kind of stock is Accuracy Shipping? The Accuracy Shipping is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accuracy Shipping? The market cap of Accuracy Shipping is ₹71.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Accuracy Shipping? Today’s highest and lowest price of Accuracy Shipping are ₹4.88 and ₹4.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accuracy Shipping? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accuracy Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accuracy Shipping is ₹7.92 and 52-week low of Accuracy Shipping is ₹3.33 as on .

How has the Accuracy Shipping performed historically in terms of returns? The Accuracy Shipping has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -13.39% for the past month, -9.23% over 3 months, -28.7% over 1 year, -10.66% across 3 years, and -6.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping are 18.86 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global