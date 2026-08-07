Here's the live share price of Accuracy Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accuracy Shipping
|-1.67
|-13.39
|-9.23
|-8.53
|-28.70
|-10.66
|-6.54
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Accuracy Shipping has declined 28.70% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Accuracy Shipping has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.83
|4.81
|10
|4.89
|4.86
|20
|5.05
|4.99
|50
|5.36
|5.16
|100
|5.08
|5.26
|200
|4.81
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Accuracy Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Accuracy Shipping - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th, August 2026 Under Regulation
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Accuracy Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Accuracy Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|May 31, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Accuracy Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Accuracy Shipping - Re-Appointment Of Ms. Khushboo Goyal, Chartered Accountant As Internal Auditors Of TheCompany
Source: Dion Global
Accuracy Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52321GJ2008PLC055322 and registration number is 055322. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 655.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accuracy Shipping is ₹4.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accuracy Shipping is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Accuracy Shipping is ₹71.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accuracy Shipping are ₹4.88 and ₹4.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accuracy Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accuracy Shipping is ₹7.92 and 52-week low of Accuracy Shipping is ₹3.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accuracy Shipping has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -13.39% for the past month, -9.23% over 3 months, -28.7% over 1 year, -10.66% across 3 years, and -6.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accuracy Shipping are 18.86 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global