Here's the live share price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals has declined 3.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.96%.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 8.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.