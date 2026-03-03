Here's the live share price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals has declined 3.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.96%.
Accretion Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 8.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accretion Pharmaceuticals
|-0.58
|-7.04
|-18.94
|9.14
|-17.96
|-6.39
|-3.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Accretion Pharmaceuticals has declined 17.96% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Accretion Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.71
|69.17
|10
|68.5
|68.95
|20
|68.68
|69.57
|50
|76.44
|72.44
|100
|72.5
|72.6
|200
|65.8
|0
In the latest quarter, Accretion Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Accretion Pharmaceuticals fact sheet for more information
Accretion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21004GJ2023PLC146545 and registration number is 146545. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹68.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accretion Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹75.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals are ₹71.00 and ₹68.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accretion Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹102.50 and 52-week low of Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹53.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accretion Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -4.15% over the past day, 1.19% for the past month, -32.66% over 3 months, -17.96% over 1 year, -6.39% across 3 years, and -3.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accretion Pharmaceuticals are 8.33 and 1.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.