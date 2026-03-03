Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCRETION PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.05 Closed
-4.15₹ -2.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.05₹71.00
₹68.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.80₹102.50
₹68.05
Open Price
₹69.95
Prev. Close
₹71.00
Volume
10,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals has declined 3.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.96%.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 8.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accretion Pharmaceuticals		-0.58-7.04-18.949.14-17.96-6.39-3.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Accretion Pharmaceuticals has declined 17.96% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Accretion Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.7169.17
1068.568.95
2068.6869.57
5076.4472.44
10072.572.6
20065.80

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Accretion Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Accretion Pharmaceuticals fact sheet for more information

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21004GJ2023PLC146545 and registration number is 146545. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Nanubhai Rathod
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vivek Ashok Kumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardik Mukundbhai Prajapati
    Director
  • Mr. Mayur Popatlal Sojitra
    Director
  • Mr. Chand Rameshbhai Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Grishma A Shewale
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nishtha Harivanshi Pamnani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Accretion Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹68.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accretion Pharmaceuticals?

The Accretion Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accretion Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹75.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accretion Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accretion Pharmaceuticals are ₹71.00 and ₹68.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accretion Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accretion Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹102.50 and 52-week low of Accretion Pharmaceuticals is ₹53.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Accretion Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accretion Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -4.15% over the past day, 1.19% for the past month, -32.66% over 3 months, -17.96% over 1 year, -6.39% across 3 years, and -3.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accretion Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accretion Pharmaceuticals are 8.33 and 1.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals News

More Accretion Pharmaceuticals News
icon
Market Pulse