What is the share price of Accord Synergy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accord Synergy is ₹198.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Accord Synergy? The Accord Synergy is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accord Synergy? The market cap of Accord Synergy is ₹76.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Accord Synergy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Accord Synergy are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accord Synergy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accord Synergy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accord Synergy is ₹211.00 and 52-week low of Accord Synergy is ₹19.85 as on .

How has the Accord Synergy performed historically in terms of returns? The Accord Synergy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, 353.89% over 3 months, 762.39% over 1 year, 86.66% across 3 years, and 54.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accord Synergy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accord Synergy are 57.54 and 5.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global