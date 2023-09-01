Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Accord Synergy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2014PLC079847 and registration number is 079847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹10.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Accord Synergy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Accord Synergy Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹29.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accord Synergy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹34.35 and 52-week low of Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.