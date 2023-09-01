Follow Us

Accord Synergy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACCORD SYNERGY LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.40 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Accord Synergy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹29.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.50₹34.35
₹29.40
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹29.40
Volume
0

Accord Synergy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.6
  • R29.8
  • R319.6
  • Pivot
    9.8
  • S119.6
  • S29.8
  • S319.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.9129.87
  • 1029.630.34
  • 2028.0130.38
  • 5027.3929.69
  • 10026.8328.69
  • 20023.1728.65

Accord Synergy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13

Accord Synergy Ltd. Share Holdings

Accord Synergy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Apr, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Accord Synergy Ltd.

Accord Synergy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2014PLC079847 and registration number is 079847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asdullakhan Alafkhan Pathan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Betulla Asdulla Khan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Roli Betulla Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Chaudhari Negi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Mandavia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Accord Synergy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Accord Synergy Ltd.?

The market cap of Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹10.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Accord Synergy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Accord Synergy Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Accord Synergy Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Accord Synergy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹29.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accord Synergy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accord Synergy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹34.35 and 52-week low of Accord Synergy Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

