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Accord Synergy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCORD SYNERGY

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Accord Synergy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹198.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Accord Synergy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹198.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.85₹211.00
₹198.35
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹198.35

Source: Dion Global

Accord Synergy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accord Synergy		05.93353.89634.63762.3986.6654.89
Bharti Airtel		-0.611.777.30-3.841.9430.0327.22
Vodafone Idea		-2.15-8.0913.369.9389.4315.0913.03
Bharti Hexacom		-4.272.571.53-11.30-11.6223.6813.60
Tata Communications		-0.07-7.9610.1511.544.941.133.59
RailTel Corporation of India		1.42-6.99-17.14-13.14-19.3718.5916.38
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.45-5.38-12.24-12.43-31.09-20.53-1.68
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.89-4.00-14.14-15.70-36.7510.257.25
STL Networks		2.47-1.27-17.3410.4714.444.602.73
Reliance Communications		2.44-4.55-13.40-20.00-46.50-14.63-22.73
GTL		7.273.991.430.51-12.633.03-15.73
Rama Telecom		-2.384.33-1.9225.8135.486.193.67
Uniinfo Telecom Services		0.42-1.55-7.16-16.44-41.90-17.55-13.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Accord Synergy has gained 762.39% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.94%), Vodafone Idea (89.43%), Bharti Hexacom (-11.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Accord Synergy has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.22%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Accord Synergy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Accord Synergy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5204.94201.5
10194.59194.45
20162.97172.56
50100.19124.38
10063.4788.06
20045.4761.8

Source: Dion Global

Accord Synergy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Accord Synergy saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Accord Synergy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Accord Synergy fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Accord Synergy

Accord Synergy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2014PLC079847 and registration number is 079847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Asdullakhan Alafkhan Pathan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Betulla Asdulla Khan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Roli Betulla Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Chaudhari Negi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Mandavia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Accord Synergy Share Price

What is the share price of Accord Synergy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accord Synergy is ₹198.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accord Synergy?

The Accord Synergy is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accord Synergy?

The market cap of Accord Synergy is ₹76.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accord Synergy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accord Synergy are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accord Synergy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accord Synergy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accord Synergy is ₹211.00 and 52-week low of Accord Synergy is ₹19.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Accord Synergy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accord Synergy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, 353.89% over 3 months, 762.39% over 1 year, 86.66% across 3 years, and 54.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accord Synergy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accord Synergy are 57.54 and 5.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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