Here's the live share price of Accord Synergy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accord Synergy
|0
|5.93
|353.89
|634.63
|762.39
|86.66
|54.89
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.61
|1.77
|7.30
|-3.84
|1.94
|30.03
|27.22
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.15
|-8.09
|13.36
|9.93
|89.43
|15.09
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-4.27
|2.57
|1.53
|-11.30
|-11.62
|23.68
|13.60
|Tata Communications
|-0.07
|-7.96
|10.15
|11.54
|4.94
|1.13
|3.59
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.42
|-6.99
|-17.14
|-13.14
|-19.37
|18.59
|16.38
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.45
|-5.38
|-12.24
|-12.43
|-31.09
|-20.53
|-1.68
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.89
|-4.00
|-14.14
|-15.70
|-36.75
|10.25
|7.25
|STL Networks
|2.47
|-1.27
|-17.34
|10.47
|14.44
|4.60
|2.73
|Reliance Communications
|2.44
|-4.55
|-13.40
|-20.00
|-46.50
|-14.63
|-22.73
|GTL
|7.27
|3.99
|1.43
|0.51
|-12.63
|3.03
|-15.73
|Rama Telecom
|-2.38
|4.33
|-1.92
|25.81
|35.48
|6.19
|3.67
|Uniinfo Telecom Services
|0.42
|-1.55
|-7.16
|-16.44
|-41.90
|-17.55
|-13.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Accord Synergy has gained 762.39% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.94%), Vodafone Idea (89.43%), Bharti Hexacom (-11.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Accord Synergy has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.22%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|204.94
|201.5
|10
|194.59
|194.45
|20
|162.97
|172.56
|50
|100.19
|124.38
|100
|63.47
|88.06
|200
|45.47
|61.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Accord Synergy saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Accord Synergy fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Accord Synergy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2014PLC079847 and registration number is 079847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accord Synergy is ₹198.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accord Synergy is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Accord Synergy is ₹76.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accord Synergy are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accord Synergy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accord Synergy is ₹211.00 and 52-week low of Accord Synergy is ₹19.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accord Synergy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, 353.89% over 3 months, 762.39% over 1 year, 86.66% across 3 years, and 54.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accord Synergy are 57.54 and 5.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global