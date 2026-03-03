Facebook Pixel Code
Accent Microcell Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCENT MICROCELL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Accent Microcell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹345.65 Closed
-1.40₹ -4.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Accent Microcell Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹335.00₹355.00
₹345.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹174.47₹378.00
₹345.65
Open Price
₹344.75
Prev. Close
₹350.55
Volume
61,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accent Microcell has gained 3.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 67.70%.

Accent Microcell’s current P/E of 23.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Accent Microcell Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accent Microcell		5.884.410.8922.2078.385.073.01
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Accent Microcell has gained 78.38% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Accent Microcell has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Accent Microcell Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Accent Microcell Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5334.33341.33
10331.78336.88
20330.94334.23
50336.03330.99
100317.32318.81
200288.97297.59

Accent Microcell Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Accent Microcell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.57%, FII holding rose to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Accent Microcell Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Accent Microcell fact sheet for more information

About Accent Microcell

Accent Microcell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2012PLC069799 and registration number is 069799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 264.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vasant Patel
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Patel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nitin Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Shreya Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajat Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Accent Microcell Share Price

What is the share price of Accent Microcell?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accent Microcell is ₹345.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accent Microcell?

The Accent Microcell is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accent Microcell?

The market cap of Accent Microcell is ₹829.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accent Microcell?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accent Microcell are ₹355.00 and ₹335.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accent Microcell?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accent Microcell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accent Microcell is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Accent Microcell is ₹174.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Accent Microcell performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accent Microcell has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, 5.61% over 3 months, 67.7% over 1 year, 5.07% across 3 years, and 3.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accent Microcell?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accent Microcell are 23.92 and 3.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Accent Microcell News

