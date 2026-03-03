Here's the live share price of Accent Microcell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Accent Microcell has gained 3.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 67.70%.
Accent Microcell’s current P/E of 23.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accent Microcell
|5.88
|4.41
|0.89
|22.20
|78.38
|5.07
|3.01
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Accent Microcell has gained 78.38% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Accent Microcell has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|334.33
|341.33
|10
|331.78
|336.88
|20
|330.94
|334.23
|50
|336.03
|330.99
|100
|317.32
|318.81
|200
|288.97
|297.59
In the latest quarter, Accent Microcell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.57%, FII holding rose to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Accent Microcell fact sheet for more information
Accent Microcell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2012PLC069799 and registration number is 069799. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 264.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accent Microcell is ₹345.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accent Microcell is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Accent Microcell is ₹829.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accent Microcell are ₹355.00 and ₹335.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accent Microcell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accent Microcell is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Accent Microcell is ₹174.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Accent Microcell has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, 5.61% over 3 months, 67.7% over 1 year, 5.07% across 3 years, and 3.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accent Microcell are 23.92 and 3.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.