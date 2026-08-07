What is the share price of AccelerateBS India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AccelerateBS India is ₹100.23 as on .

What kind of stock is AccelerateBS India? The AccelerateBS India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AccelerateBS India? The market cap of AccelerateBS India is ₹34.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AccelerateBS India? Today’s highest and lowest price of AccelerateBS India are ₹100.23 and ₹100.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AccelerateBS India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AccelerateBS India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AccelerateBS India is ₹198.95 and 52-week low of AccelerateBS India is ₹67.00 as on .

How has the AccelerateBS India performed historically in terms of returns? The AccelerateBS India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 5.51% for the past month, -36.46% over 3 months, -3.86% over 1 year, 11.73% across 3 years, and 6.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AccelerateBS India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AccelerateBS India are 53.37 and 8.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global