Here's the live share price of AccelerateBS India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AccelerateBS India
|-7.62
|5.51
|-36.46
|-1.64
|-3.86
|11.73
|6.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AccelerateBS India has declined 3.86% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, AccelerateBS India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.65
|102.23
|10
|99.73
|103.34
|20
|109.26
|110.82
|50
|136.83
|123.3
|100
|121.87
|122.63
|200
|107.5
|121.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AccelerateBS India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|AccelerateBS India - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|AccelerateBS India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|AccelerateBS India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|AccelerateBS India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|AccelerateBS India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
AccelerateBS India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2022PLC390266 and registration number is 390266. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AccelerateBS India is ₹100.23 as on Jul 14, 2026.
The AccelerateBS India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AccelerateBS India is ₹34.46 Cr as on Jul 14, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AccelerateBS India are ₹100.23 and ₹100.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AccelerateBS India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AccelerateBS India is ₹198.95 and 52-week low of AccelerateBS India is ₹67.00 as on Jul 14, 2026.
The AccelerateBS India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 5.51% for the past month, -36.46% over 3 months, -3.86% over 1 year, 11.73% across 3 years, and 6.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AccelerateBS India are 53.37 and 8.61 on Jul 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global