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AccelerateBS India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCELERATEBS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of AccelerateBS India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.23 Closed
-5.00₹ -5.27
As on Jul 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AccelerateBS India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.23₹100.23
₹100.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.00₹198.95
₹100.23
Open Price
₹100.23
Prev. Close
₹105.50
Volume
640

Source: Dion Global

AccelerateBS India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AccelerateBS India		-7.625.51-36.46-1.64-3.8611.736.88
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AccelerateBS India has declined 3.86% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, AccelerateBS India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

AccelerateBS India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AccelerateBS India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.65102.23
1099.73103.34
20109.26110.82
50136.83123.3
100121.87122.63
200107.5121.63

Source: Dion Global

AccelerateBS India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AccelerateBS India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AccelerateBS India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTAccelerateBS India - Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company
Jul 29, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTAccelerateBS India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTAccelerateBS India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 08, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTAccelerateBS India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTAccelerateBS India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About AccelerateBS India

AccelerateBS India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2022PLC390266 and registration number is 390266. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Arvind Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Keyur Dipakkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ami Keyur Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Ishani Kunal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krunal Bhupendra Katwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Pravin Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Naresh Bagadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AccelerateBS India Share Price

What is the share price of AccelerateBS India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AccelerateBS India is ₹100.23 as on Jul 14, 2026.

What kind of stock is AccelerateBS India?

The AccelerateBS India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AccelerateBS India?

The market cap of AccelerateBS India is ₹34.46 Cr as on Jul 14, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AccelerateBS India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AccelerateBS India are ₹100.23 and ₹100.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AccelerateBS India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AccelerateBS India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AccelerateBS India is ₹198.95 and 52-week low of AccelerateBS India is ₹67.00 as on Jul 14, 2026.

How has the AccelerateBS India performed historically in terms of returns?

The AccelerateBS India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 5.51% for the past month, -36.46% over 3 months, -3.86% over 1 year, 11.73% across 3 years, and 6.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AccelerateBS India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AccelerateBS India are 53.37 and 8.61 on Jul 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AccelerateBS India News

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