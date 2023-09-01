Follow Us

ACCELERATEBS INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹288.45 Closed
4.9913.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AccelerateBS India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.25₹288.45
₹288.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.50₹303.65
₹288.45
Open Price
₹265.25
Prev. Close
₹274.75
Volume
33,600

AccelerateBS India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1296.18
  • R2303.92
  • R3319.38
  • Pivot
    280.72
  • S1272.98
  • S2257.52
  • S3249.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.14263.08
  • 1023.57234.74
  • 2011.78199.34
  • 504.710
  • 1002.360
  • 2001.180

AccelerateBS India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.68116.72150.89150.89150.89150.89150.89
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

AccelerateBS India Ltd. Share Holdings

AccelerateBS India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About AccelerateBS India Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Keyur Dipakkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ishani Kunal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Ami Keyur Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krunal Bhupendra Katwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Pravin Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Naresh Bagadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AccelerateBS India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AccelerateBS India Ltd.?

The market cap of AccelerateBS India Ltd. is ₹61.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AccelerateBS India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AccelerateBS India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AccelerateBS India Ltd. is 28.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AccelerateBS India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AccelerateBS India Ltd. is ₹288.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AccelerateBS India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AccelerateBS India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AccelerateBS India Ltd. is ₹303.65 and 52-week low of AccelerateBS India Ltd. is ₹109.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

