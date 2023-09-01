Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ACCEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1986PLC100219 and registration number is 100219. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ACCEL Ltd. is ₹124.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ACCEL Ltd. is 33.48 and PB ratio of ACCEL Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACCEL Ltd. is ₹21.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACCEL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACCEL Ltd. is ₹29.40 and 52-week low of ACCEL Ltd. is ₹10.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.