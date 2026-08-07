Here's the live share price of ACCEL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACCEL
|0.79
|0.95
|-7.01
|-9.52
|-18.70
|-22.38
|-2.42
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ACCEL has declined 18.70% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ACCEL has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.51
|12.56
|10
|12.52
|12.56
|20
|12.61
|12.64
|50
|13
|12.82
|100
|12.73
|13.04
|200
|13.68
|13.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ACCEL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|ACCEL - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And To Take On Record The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Re
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|ACCEL - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Cess
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|ACCEL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:55 AM IST IST
|ACCEL - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2026-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results.
|May 28, 2026, 08:37 AM IST IST
|ACCEL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2026-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
Source: Dion Global
ACCEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1986PLC100219 and registration number is 100219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic components n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACCEL is ₹12.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACCEL is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACCEL is ₹73.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACCEL are ₹12.74 and ₹12.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACCEL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACCEL is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of ACCEL is ₹8.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACCEL has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, 0.95% for the past month, -7.01% over 3 months, -18.7% over 1 year, -22.38% across 3 years, and -2.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACCEL are 13.54 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global