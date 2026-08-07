What is the share price of ACCEL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACCEL is ₹12.74 as on .

What kind of stock is ACCEL? The ACCEL is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACCEL? The market cap of ACCEL is ₹73.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ACCEL? Today’s highest and lowest price of ACCEL are ₹12.74 and ₹12.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACCEL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACCEL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACCEL is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of ACCEL is ₹8.85 as on .

How has the ACCEL performed historically in terms of returns? The ACCEL has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, 0.95% for the past month, -7.01% over 3 months, -18.7% over 1 year, -22.38% across 3 years, and -2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACCEL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACCEL are 13.54 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global