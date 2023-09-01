Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ACCEL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACCEL LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.70 Closed
-1.45-0.32
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ACCEL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.60₹22.30
₹21.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.39₹29.40
₹21.70
Open Price
₹22.25
Prev. Close
₹22.02
Volume
20,511

ACCEL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.13
  • R222.57
  • R322.83
  • Pivot
    21.87
  • S121.43
  • S221.17
  • S320.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.5522.28
  • 1016.7422.6
  • 2017.0522.73
  • 5018.0920.97
  • 10018.6618.8
  • 20022.4317.58

ACCEL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.73-20.1663.7761.2221.9198.17119.64
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

ACCEL Ltd. Share Holdings

ACCEL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ACCEL Ltd.

ACCEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1986PLC100219 and registration number is 100219. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N R Panicker
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. C N Ramchand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Nagarajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruthi Panicker
    Director
  • Mr. B G Biju
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rangarajan Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K R Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunkari Venkateswara Rao
    Executive Director & CEO

FAQs on ACCEL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ACCEL Ltd.?

The market cap of ACCEL Ltd. is ₹124.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ACCEL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ACCEL Ltd. is 33.48 and PB ratio of ACCEL Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ACCEL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACCEL Ltd. is ₹21.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACCEL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACCEL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACCEL Ltd. is ₹29.40 and 52-week low of ACCEL Ltd. is ₹10.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data