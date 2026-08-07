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ACCEL Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ACCEL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.74 Closed
1.43₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ACCEL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.41₹12.74
₹12.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.85₹18.50
₹12.74
Open Price
₹12.56
Prev. Close
₹12.56
Volume
1,338

Source: Dion Global

ACCEL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACCEL		0.790.95-7.01-9.52-18.70-22.38-2.42
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ACCEL has declined 18.70% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ACCEL has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

ACCEL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ACCEL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.5112.56
1012.5212.56
2012.6112.64
501312.82
10012.7313.04
20013.6813.81

Source: Dion Global

ACCEL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACCEL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ACCEL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTACCEL - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And To Take On Record The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Re
Jul 24, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTACCEL - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Cess
Jul 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTACCEL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:55 AM IST ISTACCEL - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2026-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results.
May 28, 2026, 08:37 AM IST ISTACCEL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2026-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financia

Source: Dion Global

About ACCEL

ACCEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1986PLC100219 and registration number is 100219. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic components n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N R Panicker
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S V Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shruthi Panicker
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. R Rangarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K R Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Nagarajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on ACCEL Share Price

What is the share price of ACCEL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACCEL is ₹12.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACCEL?

The ACCEL is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACCEL?

The market cap of ACCEL is ₹73.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACCEL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACCEL are ₹12.74 and ₹12.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACCEL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACCEL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACCEL is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of ACCEL is ₹8.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ACCEL performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACCEL has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, 0.95% for the past month, -7.01% over 3 months, -18.7% over 1 year, -22.38% across 3 years, and -2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACCEL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACCEL are 13.54 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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