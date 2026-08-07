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Accedere Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCEDERE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Accedere along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.67 Closed
-5.00₹ -3.56
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Accedere Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.67₹67.67
₹67.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.28₹91.42
₹67.67
Open Price
₹67.67
Prev. Close
₹71.23
Volume
613

Source: Dion Global

Accedere Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accedere		-7.30.416.6717.37-6.644.9938.15
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Accedere has declined 6.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Accedere has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Accedere Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Accedere Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.8471.68
1067.6368.84
2063.3666.96
5065.0565.08
10062.3763.78
20064.0564.51

Source: Dion Global

Accedere Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Accedere saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Accedere Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTAccedere - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTAccedere - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTAccedere - Corporate Announcement
May 30, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTAccedere - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTAccedere - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Accedere

Accedere Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32000MH1983PLC030400 and registration number is 030400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin K Chaudary
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priya A Chaudary
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Chaudhary
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Accedere Share Price

What is the share price of Accedere?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accedere is ₹67.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accedere?

The Accedere is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accedere?

The market cap of Accedere is ₹30.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accedere?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accedere are ₹67.67 and ₹67.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accedere?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accedere stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accedere is ₹91.42 and 52-week low of Accedere is ₹38.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Accedere performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accedere has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.4% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, -6.64% over 1 year, 4.99% across 3 years, and 38.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accedere?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accedere are 45.85 and 6.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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