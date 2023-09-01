Follow Us

Accedere Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACCEDERE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.10 Closed
-4.97-3.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Accedere Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.10₹69.20
₹63.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.95₹75.30
₹63.10
Open Price
₹68.90
Prev. Close
₹66.40
Volume
1,635

Accedere Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.17
  • R271.23
  • R373.27
  • Pivot
    65.13
  • S161.07
  • S259.03
  • S354.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.4565.27
  • 1035.564.84
  • 2031.9664.05
  • 5029.7762.28
  • 10030.8360.76
  • 20037.2156.74

Accedere Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.10-4.545.172.44119.10804.011,835.58
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Accedere Ltd. Share Holdings

Accedere Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Accedere Ltd.

Accedere Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32000MH1983PLC030400 and registration number is 030400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin K Chaudary
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya A Chaudary
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Pooja Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Reena Shinde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Accedere Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Accedere Ltd.?

The market cap of Accedere Ltd. is ₹31.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Accedere Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Accedere Ltd. is 105.7 and PB ratio of Accedere Ltd. is 7.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Accedere Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accedere Ltd. is ₹63.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accedere Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accedere Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accedere Ltd. is ₹75.30 and 52-week low of Accedere Ltd. is ₹25.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

