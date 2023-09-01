What is the Market Cap of Accedere Ltd.? The market cap of Accedere Ltd. is ₹31.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Accedere Ltd.? P/E ratio of Accedere Ltd. is 105.7 and PB ratio of Accedere Ltd. is 7.09 as on .

What is the share price of Accedere Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accedere Ltd. is ₹63.10 as on .