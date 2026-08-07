Here's the live share price of Accedere along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accedere
|-7.3
|0.4
|16.67
|17.37
|-6.64
|4.99
|38.15
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Accedere has declined 6.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Accedere has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.84
|71.68
|10
|67.63
|68.84
|20
|63.36
|66.96
|50
|65.05
|65.08
|100
|62.37
|63.78
|200
|64.05
|64.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Accedere saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Accedere - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Accedere - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Accedere - Corporate Announcement
|May 30, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|Accedere - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Accedere - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Accedere Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32000MH1983PLC030400 and registration number is 030400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accedere is ₹67.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accedere is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Accedere is ₹30.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accedere are ₹67.67 and ₹67.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accedere stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accedere is ₹91.42 and 52-week low of Accedere is ₹38.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accedere has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.4% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, -6.64% over 1 year, 4.99% across 3 years, and 38.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accedere are 45.85 and 6.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global