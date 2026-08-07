What is the share price of Accedere? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accedere is ₹67.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Accedere? The Accedere is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accedere? The market cap of Accedere is ₹30.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Accedere? Today’s highest and lowest price of Accedere are ₹67.67 and ₹67.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accedere? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accedere stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accedere is ₹91.42 and 52-week low of Accedere is ₹38.28 as on .

How has the Accedere performed historically in terms of returns? The Accedere has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 0.4% for the past month, 16.67% over 3 months, -6.64% over 1 year, 4.99% across 3 years, and 38.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accedere? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accedere are 45.85 and 6.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global