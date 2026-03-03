Facebook Pixel Code
ABS Marine Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABS MARINE SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of ABS Marine Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹162.70 Closed
-3.38₹ -5.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ABS Marine Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹167.00
₹162.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.10₹259.00
₹162.70
Open Price
₹164.00
Prev. Close
₹168.40
Volume
65,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ABS Marine Services has declined 10.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.93%.

ABS Marine Services’s current P/E of 7.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ABS Marine Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABS Marine Services		0.56-8.16-20.73-11.6747.37-16.48-10.24
Great Eastern Shipping Company		0.248.0720.0438.3461.3831.7632.27
Shipping Corporation of India		-1.4415.7712.1415.3878.3029.3215.69
Shreeji Shipping Global		-2.452.9514.3254.2453.0015.238.88
Seamec		2.759.4936.3743.4444.7031.7322.58
Essar Shipping		-7.18-12.90-14.10-3.766.4935.5820.54
Transworld Shipping Lines		-8.80-24.44-26.99-49.95-46.08-19.508.84
Sadhav Shipping		-8.586.557.58-8.312.26-9.09-5.56
Arvind Port and Infra		12.50-6.67-29.84-39.42-41.61-26.72-17.02

Over the last one year, ABS Marine Services has gained 47.37% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.30%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.00%). From a 5 year perspective, ABS Marine Services has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.27%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.69%).

ABS Marine Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ABS Marine Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.81167.82
10172.24170.34
20175.49174.4
50185.16183.02
100195.18188.09
200189.56191.49

ABS Marine Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ABS Marine Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.72%, while DII stake decreased to 6.91%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ABS Marine Services Corporate Actions

About ABS Marine Services

ABS Marine Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71120TN1992PLC023705 and registration number is 023705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Capt. P B Narayanan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Capt. Jeevan Krishnan Sanjeevan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shreelatha Narayanan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Arathi Narayanan
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Surilisubbu Vasudevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chellasamy Rajendran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Leona Ambuja
    Independent Director

FAQs on ABS Marine Services Share Price

What is the share price of ABS Marine Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABS Marine Services is ₹162.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ABS Marine Services?

The ABS Marine Services is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABS Marine Services?

The market cap of ABS Marine Services is ₹399.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ABS Marine Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ABS Marine Services are ₹167.00 and ₹160.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABS Marine Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABS Marine Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABS Marine Services is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of ABS Marine Services is ₹92.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ABS Marine Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The ABS Marine Services has shown returns of -3.38% over the past day, -10.48% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, 40.93% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -10.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABS Marine Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABS Marine Services are 7.91 and 1.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

