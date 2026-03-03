Here's the live share price of ABS Marine Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ABS Marine Services has declined 10.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.93%.
ABS Marine Services’s current P/E of 7.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABS Marine Services
|0.56
|-8.16
|-20.73
|-11.67
|47.37
|-16.48
|-10.24
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|0.24
|8.07
|20.04
|38.34
|61.38
|31.76
|32.27
|Shipping Corporation of India
|-1.44
|15.77
|12.14
|15.38
|78.30
|29.32
|15.69
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|-2.45
|2.95
|14.32
|54.24
|53.00
|15.23
|8.88
|Seamec
|2.75
|9.49
|36.37
|43.44
|44.70
|31.73
|22.58
|Essar Shipping
|-7.18
|-12.90
|-14.10
|-3.76
|6.49
|35.58
|20.54
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-8.80
|-24.44
|-26.99
|-49.95
|-46.08
|-19.50
|8.84
|Sadhav Shipping
|-8.58
|6.55
|7.58
|-8.31
|2.26
|-9.09
|-5.56
|Arvind Port and Infra
|12.50
|-6.67
|-29.84
|-39.42
|-41.61
|-26.72
|-17.02
Over the last one year, ABS Marine Services has gained 47.37% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.30%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.00%). From a 5 year perspective, ABS Marine Services has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.27%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.81
|167.82
|10
|172.24
|170.34
|20
|175.49
|174.4
|50
|185.16
|183.02
|100
|195.18
|188.09
|200
|189.56
|191.49
In the latest quarter, ABS Marine Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.72%, while DII stake decreased to 6.91%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ABS Marine Services fact sheet for more information
ABS Marine Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71120TN1992PLC023705 and registration number is 023705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABS Marine Services is ₹162.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ABS Marine Services is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ABS Marine Services is ₹399.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ABS Marine Services are ₹167.00 and ₹160.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABS Marine Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABS Marine Services is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of ABS Marine Services is ₹92.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ABS Marine Services has shown returns of -3.38% over the past day, -10.48% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, 40.93% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -10.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABS Marine Services are 7.91 and 1.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.