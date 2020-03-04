About 45% of equity schemes gives negative returns in last 2 years

In the last one year, 62 equity schemes gave negative returns out of the 333 schemes.

Returns of equity schemes have been poor for the last two years due to intense polarisation seen in the markets. Of a total universe of 333 equity schemes, nearly 45% of the schemes has given negative returns in the last two years.

In the last one year, 62 equity schemes gave negative returns out of the 333 schemes, show data from Value Research. Market participants say that, going forward, investors should moderate their expectations as far as returns are concerned as Indian markets are likely remain volatile due to the slowing economic growth.

In the last two years, funds such as HSBC Infrastructure Fund, Kotak PSU Bank ETF, Nippon India ETF PSU Bank BeEs, CPSE ETF have given negative returns in excess of 20%. “We have already seen sharp correction in Indian equities in the last one month largely due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Even in India, we have seen slowing GDP growth and I don’t foresee it improving for the next few quarters. With interest rates likely to go down and even GDP not picking-up, we might not see big up-move in markets and investors should not have high returns expectations in the near future,” said head of equity at a leading fund house. The returns are as on February 28, 2020.

In the last two years, S&P BSE Sensex Total Return Index (TRI) has given return of 7.08%, while BSE Smallcap TRI and Midcap TRI have given negative returns of 12.20% and 5.12%, respectively, in the last two years. Jimmy Patel, MD & CEO, Quantum Asset Management Company, said one of the major reasons for under-performance of equity schemes is that in the last two years rally in Indian markets has been very concentrated.

Of the total universe of 36 schemes in midcap and smallcap category, 30 schemes have given negative returns in the last two years. However, the returns have improved substantially in the last one year and all the midcap schemes have given positive returns. Investors who have continued to stay invested in equity mutual funds for longer duration have seen their funds giving positive returns.

Out of 333 equity schemes, only 25 schemes have given negative returns in the last three years. Schemes giving negative returns further came down to only 13 schemes in the last five years’ time-frame.