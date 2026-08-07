Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ABM Knowledgeware Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ABM Knowledgeware along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹186.00 Closed
-2.11₹ -4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ABM Knowledgeware Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.00₹191.00
₹186.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.00₹325.00
₹186.00
Open Price
₹191.00
Prev. Close
₹190.00
Volume
77

Source: Dion Global

ABM Knowledgeware Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABM Knowledgeware		-2.41-13.49-16.22-25.0010.9518.787.60
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ABM Knowledgeware has gained 10.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ABM Knowledgeware has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

ABM Knowledgeware Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ABM Knowledgeware Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5194.13196.37
10196.06197.27
20203.48200.45
50212.06209.12
100219.73218.5
200243.23221.07

Source: Dion Global

ABM Knowledgeware Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ABM Knowledgeware remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ABM Knowledgeware Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTABM Knowledgeware - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standa
Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTABM Knowledgeware - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
Jul 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTABM Knowledgeware - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTABM Knowledgeware - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTABM Knowledgeware - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About ABM Knowledgeware

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC113638 and registration number is 113638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash B Rane
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Supriya P Rane
    Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra D Abhyankar
    Director
  • Mr. Punit Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Devendra Parulekar
    Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar V Dugade
    Director

FAQs on ABM Knowledgeware Share Price

What is the share price of ABM Knowledgeware?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM Knowledgeware is ₹186.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ABM Knowledgeware?

The ABM Knowledgeware is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABM Knowledgeware?

The market cap of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹372.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ABM Knowledgeware?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ABM Knowledgeware are ₹191.00 and ₹186.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABM Knowledgeware?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM Knowledgeware stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ABM Knowledgeware performed historically in terms of returns?

The ABM Knowledgeware has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -13.49% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, 10.95% over 1 year, 18.78% across 3 years, and 7.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABM Knowledgeware?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABM Knowledgeware are 39.38 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ABM Knowledgeware News

More ABM Knowledgeware News
Market Pulse