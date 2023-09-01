Follow Us

ABM KNOWLEDGEWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹99.16 Closed
-0.34-0.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.00₹101.50
₹99.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.00₹129.75
₹99.16
Open Price
₹101.50
Prev. Close
₹99.50
Volume
8,478

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1101.11
  • R2103.05
  • R3104.61
  • Pivot
    99.55
  • S197.61
  • S296.05
  • S394.11

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5111.699.6
  • 10113.55100.26
  • 20110.43101.05
  • 50102.8598.67
  • 10092.3195.34
  • 20099.5194.8

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.77-3.7726.6721.129.751.2416.66
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. Share Holdings

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC113638 and registration number is 113638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash B Rane
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Sumit D Chowdhury
    Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar V Dugade
    Director
  • Mr. Devendra Parulekar
    Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra D Abhyankar
    Director
  • Mrs. Supriya P Rane
    Director
  • Mr. Punit Kumar Jain
    Director

FAQs on ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.?

The market cap of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is ₹198.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is 14.72 and PB ratio of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is ₹99.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is ₹129.75 and 52-week low of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is ₹73.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

