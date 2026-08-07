Here's the live share price of ABM Knowledgeware along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABM Knowledgeware
|-2.41
|-13.49
|-16.22
|-25.00
|10.95
|18.78
|7.60
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ABM Knowledgeware has gained 10.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ABM Knowledgeware has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|194.13
|196.37
|10
|196.06
|197.27
|20
|203.48
|200.45
|50
|212.06
|209.12
|100
|219.73
|218.5
|200
|243.23
|221.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ABM Knowledgeware remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|ABM Knowledgeware - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standa
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|ABM Knowledgeware - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|ABM Knowledgeware - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|ABM Knowledgeware - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|ABM Knowledgeware - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC113638 and registration number is 113638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM Knowledgeware is ₹186.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABM Knowledgeware is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹372.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ABM Knowledgeware are ₹191.00 and ₹186.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM Knowledgeware stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹160.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABM Knowledgeware has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -13.49% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, 10.95% over 1 year, 18.78% across 3 years, and 7.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABM Knowledgeware are 39.38 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global