What is the share price of ABM Knowledgeware? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM Knowledgeware is ₹186.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ABM Knowledgeware? The ABM Knowledgeware is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABM Knowledgeware? The market cap of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹372.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ABM Knowledgeware? Today’s highest and lowest price of ABM Knowledgeware are ₹191.00 and ₹186.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABM Knowledgeware? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM Knowledgeware stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of ABM Knowledgeware is ₹160.00 as on .

How has the ABM Knowledgeware performed historically in terms of returns? The ABM Knowledgeware has shown returns of -2.11% over the past day, -13.49% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, 10.95% over 1 year, 18.78% across 3 years, and 7.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABM Knowledgeware? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABM Knowledgeware are 39.38 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global