ABM International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ABM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹42.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ABM International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.70₹42.70
₹42.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.35₹85.80
₹42.70
Open Price
₹42.70
Prev. Close
₹42.70
Volume
362

ABM International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.7
  • R242.7
  • R342.7
  • Pivot
    42.7
  • S142.7
  • S242.7
  • S342.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.4340.49
  • 1073.0739.09
  • 2074.6939.89
  • 5076.5944.28
  • 10079.1948.66
  • 20089.0755.75

ABM International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.48-7.48-27.9929.39-47.2230.18150.44
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91

ABM International Ltd. Share Holdings

ABM International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ABM International Ltd.

ABM International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC015585 and registration number is 015585. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Virender Kumar Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kawaljit Singh Bhatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S S Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premendra Ojha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Venkateswaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Gandhi
    Director

FAQs on ABM International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ABM International Ltd.?

The market cap of ABM International Ltd. is ₹40.17 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ABM International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ABM International Ltd. is -6.03 and PB ratio of ABM International Ltd. is 2.8 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of ABM International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM International Ltd. is ₹42.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABM International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM International Ltd. is ₹85.80 and 52-week low of ABM International Ltd. is ₹31.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

