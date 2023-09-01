Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.48
|-7.48
|-27.99
|29.39
|-47.22
|30.18
|150.44
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ABM International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC015585 and registration number is 015585. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ABM International Ltd. is ₹40.17 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of ABM International Ltd. is -6.03 and PB ratio of ABM International Ltd. is 2.8 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM International Ltd. is ₹42.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM International Ltd. is ₹85.80 and 52-week low of ABM International Ltd. is ₹31.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.