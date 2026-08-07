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ABM International Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABM INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of ABM International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.61 Closed
0.48₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ABM International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.36₹44.78
₹41.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.00₹62.85
₹41.61
Open Price
₹44.78
Prev. Close
₹41.41
Volume
1,268

Source: Dion Global

ABM International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABM International		-4.802.41-5.02-6.35-23.79-1.70-19.44
Adani Enterprises		0.35-2.8120.1434.2238.466.8915.84
Redington		10.3229.2558.0730.6346.1231.5316.74
Lloyds Enterprises		4.4311.9519.4942.767.5019.1211.07
MMTC		2.11-1.92-4.25-3.15-0.6819.496.32
SG Mart		2.7219.4029.3576.75100.0426.0014.87
MSTC		-4.36-13.2130.0524.1323.228.6316.24
Shankara Buildpro		7.5733.5317.2257.4564.4518.0310.46
BN Agrochem		-5.00-7.10-8.508.458.452.741.64
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-0.83-8.026.15-1.220.731.861.11
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.23-7.357.453.106.3412.115.87
TCC Concept		-5.49-19.83-28.19-41.29-41.29-16.26-10.10
Hexa Tradex		3.773.41-2.481.63-8.503.44-0.83
Nupur Recyclers		9.6719.82106.72119.0463.6119.3137.78
Hardwyn India		-0.09-37.39-34.12-6.5018.44-18.9229.76
State Trading Corporation Of India		-1.54-3.06-3.24-4.18-0.038.321.44
Uniphos Enterprises		2.36-8.92-9.29-19.77-36.73-17.94-5.00
Shiv Aum Steels		-4.52-4.5119.9453.0939.409.0149.17
Oswal Agro Mills		4.99-4.20-17.52-25.97-52.9612.9118.21
BMW Ventures		4.310.47-8.43-4.43-19.97-7.16-4.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ABM International has declined 23.79% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, ABM International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).

ABM International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ABM International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.5442.74
1043.2842.79
2042.1242.56
5042.8642.7
10043.4943.24
20044.144.92

Source: Dion Global

ABM International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ABM International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ABM International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ABM International fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About ABM International

ABM International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC015585 and registration number is 015585. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Premendra Ojha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on ABM International Share Price

What is the share price of ABM International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM International is ₹41.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ABM International?

The ABM International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABM International?

The market cap of ABM International is ₹39.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ABM International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ABM International are ₹44.78 and ₹41.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABM International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM International is ₹62.85 and 52-week low of ABM International is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ABM International performed historically in terms of returns?

The ABM International has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, -5.02% over 3 months, -23.79% over 1 year, -1.7% across 3 years, and -19.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABM International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABM International are -18.21 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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