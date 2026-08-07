Here's the live share price of ABM International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABM International
|-4.80
|2.41
|-5.02
|-6.35
|-23.79
|-1.70
|-19.44
|Adani Enterprises
|0.35
|-2.81
|20.14
|34.22
|38.46
|6.89
|15.84
|Redington
|10.32
|29.25
|58.07
|30.63
|46.12
|31.53
|16.74
|Lloyds Enterprises
|4.43
|11.95
|19.49
|42.76
|7.50
|19.12
|11.07
|MMTC
|2.11
|-1.92
|-4.25
|-3.15
|-0.68
|19.49
|6.32
|SG Mart
|2.72
|19.40
|29.35
|76.75
|100.04
|26.00
|14.87
|MSTC
|-4.36
|-13.21
|30.05
|24.13
|23.22
|8.63
|16.24
|Shankara Buildpro
|7.57
|33.53
|17.22
|57.45
|64.45
|18.03
|10.46
|BN Agrochem
|-5.00
|-7.10
|-8.50
|8.45
|8.45
|2.74
|1.64
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-0.83
|-8.02
|6.15
|-1.22
|0.73
|1.86
|1.11
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.23
|-7.35
|7.45
|3.10
|6.34
|12.11
|5.87
|TCC Concept
|-5.49
|-19.83
|-28.19
|-41.29
|-41.29
|-16.26
|-10.10
|Hexa Tradex
|3.77
|3.41
|-2.48
|1.63
|-8.50
|3.44
|-0.83
|Nupur Recyclers
|9.67
|19.82
|106.72
|119.04
|63.61
|19.31
|37.78
|Hardwyn India
|-0.09
|-37.39
|-34.12
|-6.50
|18.44
|-18.92
|29.76
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-1.54
|-3.06
|-3.24
|-4.18
|-0.03
|8.32
|1.44
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.36
|-8.92
|-9.29
|-19.77
|-36.73
|-17.94
|-5.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-4.52
|-4.51
|19.94
|53.09
|39.40
|9.01
|49.17
|Oswal Agro Mills
|4.99
|-4.20
|-17.52
|-25.97
|-52.96
|12.91
|18.21
|BMW Ventures
|4.31
|0.47
|-8.43
|-4.43
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ABM International has declined 23.79% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, ABM International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.54
|42.74
|10
|43.28
|42.79
|20
|42.12
|42.56
|50
|42.86
|42.7
|100
|43.49
|43.24
|200
|44.1
|44.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ABM International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ABM International fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
ABM International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC015585 and registration number is 015585. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM International is ₹41.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABM International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ABM International is ₹39.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ABM International are ₹44.78 and ₹41.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM International is ₹62.85 and 52-week low of ABM International is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ABM International has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, -5.02% over 3 months, -23.79% over 1 year, -1.7% across 3 years, and -19.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABM International are -18.21 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global