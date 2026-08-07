What is the share price of ABM International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABM International is ₹41.61 as on .

What kind of stock is ABM International? The ABM International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABM International? The market cap of ABM International is ₹39.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ABM International? Today’s highest and lowest price of ABM International are ₹44.78 and ₹41.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABM International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABM International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABM International is ₹62.85 and 52-week low of ABM International is ₹34.00 as on .

How has the ABM International performed historically in terms of returns? The ABM International has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 2.41% for the past month, -5.02% over 3 months, -23.79% over 1 year, -1.7% across 3 years, and -19.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABM International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABM International are -18.21 and 3.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global