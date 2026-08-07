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Abhishek Integrations Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABHISHEK INTEGRATIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Equipments

Here's the live share price of Abhishek Integrations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abhishek Integrations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.85₹35.85
₹35.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.75₹61.00
₹35.85
Open Price
₹35.85
Prev. Close
₹35.85
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Integrations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abhishek Integrations		4.9810.99-15.2543.98-34.761.3423.26

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Integrations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Integrations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.6936.54
1038.7637.41
2037.1837.65
5037.6737.65
10036.6839.21
20046.3744.2

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Integrations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abhishek Integrations saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Abhishek Integrations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Abhishek Integrations fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Abhishek Integrations

Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC099749 and registration number is 099749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Narbada Dubey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Sanjay Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narbada Bhujavan Dwivedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rima Amitbhai Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dayalji Kukadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abhishek Integrations Share Price

What is the share price of Abhishek Integrations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Integrations is ₹35.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abhishek Integrations?

The Abhishek Integrations is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Integrations?

The market cap of Abhishek Integrations is ₹22.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhishek Integrations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Integrations are ₹35.85 and ₹35.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Integrations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Integrations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Integrations is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Abhishek Integrations is ₹23.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abhishek Integrations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abhishek Integrations has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.99% for the past month, -15.25% over 3 months, -34.76% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 23.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations are 28.32 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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