Abhishek Integrations Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ABHISHEK INTEGRATIONS LTD.

Sector : Fire Protection Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.25 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Abhishek Integrations Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹29.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.12₹40.60
₹29.25
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹29.25
Volume
0

Abhishek Integrations Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.5
  • R29.75
  • R319.5
  • Pivot
    9.75
  • S119.5
  • S29.75
  • S319.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.930.33
  • 1031.931.32
  • 2031.4332.15
  • 5029.930.56
  • 10026.5827.21
  • 20025.3122.96

Abhishek Integrations Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Jun, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
06 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Abhishek Integrations Ltd.

Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC099749 and registration number is 099749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Narbada Dubey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Sanjay Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narbada Bhujavan Dwivedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rima Amit Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dayalji Kukadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abhishek Integrations Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Integrations Ltd.?

The market cap of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹17.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abhishek Integrations Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abhishek Integrations Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Integrations Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Integrations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹40.60 and 52-week low of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹14.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

