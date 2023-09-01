Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC099749 and registration number is 099749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹17.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Integrations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹40.60 and 52-week low of Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is ₹14.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.