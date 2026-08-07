What is the share price of Abhishek Integrations? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Integrations is ₹35.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Abhishek Integrations? The Abhishek Integrations is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Integrations? The market cap of Abhishek Integrations is ₹22.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhishek Integrations? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Integrations are ₹35.85 and ₹35.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Integrations? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Integrations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Integrations is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Abhishek Integrations is ₹23.75 as on .

How has the Abhishek Integrations performed historically in terms of returns? The Abhishek Integrations has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.99% for the past month, -15.25% over 3 months, -34.76% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 23.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations are 28.32 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global