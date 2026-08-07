Here's the live share price of Abhishek Integrations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.69
|36.54
|10
|38.76
|37.41
|20
|37.18
|37.65
|50
|37.67
|37.65
|100
|36.68
|39.21
|200
|46.37
|44.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abhishek Integrations saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Abhishek Integrations fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Abhishek Integrations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC099749 and registration number is 099749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Integrations is ₹35.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhishek Integrations is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Abhishek Integrations is ₹22.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Integrations are ₹35.85 and ₹35.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Integrations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Integrations is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Abhishek Integrations is ₹23.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhishek Integrations has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.99% for the past month, -15.25% over 3 months, -34.76% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 23.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Integrations are 28.32 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global