Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ABHISHEK INFRAVENTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.64 Closed
-4.92-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.64₹4.87
₹4.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.47₹7.80
₹4.64
Open Price
₹4.65
Prev. Close
₹4.88
Volume
5,068

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.79
  • R24.95
  • R35.02
  • Pivot
    4.72
  • S14.56
  • S24.49
  • S34.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.835.1
  • 105.755.41
  • 205.315.72
  • 504.545.56
  • 1004.685.2
  • 2004.64.87

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.91-25.7616.00-26.9314.57209.3328.89
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45204TG1984PLC111447 and registration number is 111447. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nagaraju Nookala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Kovuri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varra Chinnapu Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aerrolla Balram
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Sanpala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Erramshetty
    Director
  • Mr. Chinna Ramayya Gari Srikanth
    Director

FAQs on Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is ₹2.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is -4.21 and PB ratio of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is ₹4.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is ₹7.80 and 52-week low of Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is ₹2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data