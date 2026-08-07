What is the share price of Abhishek Infraventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Infraventures is ₹8.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Abhishek Infraventures? The Abhishek Infraventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Infraventures? The market cap of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹4.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhishek Infraventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Infraventures are ₹8.57 and ₹8.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Infraventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Infraventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹6.11 as on .

How has the Abhishek Infraventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Abhishek Infraventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.94% for the past month, 3.63% over 3 months, 14.88% over 1 year, 4.45% across 3 years, and 14.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhishek Infraventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Infraventures are -17.97 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global