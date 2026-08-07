Here's the live share price of Abhishek Infraventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abhishek Infraventures
|0
|-2.94
|3.63
|13.96
|14.88
|4.45
|14.37
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Abhishek Infraventures has gained 14.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhishek Infraventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.21
|9.01
|10
|9.04
|8.97
|20
|8.65
|8.8
|50
|8.44
|8.44
|100
|7.86
|8.06
|200
|7.46
|7.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abhishek Infraventures saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Infraventur - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 13.08.2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Infraventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Infraventur - Receipt Of No-Objection Certificate From BSE For Reclassification Of Promoter/ Promoter Group Under Re
|May 29, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Abhishek Infraventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Abhishek Infraventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45204TG1984PLC111447 and registration number is 111447. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Infraventures is ₹8.57 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Abhishek Infraventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹4.33 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Infraventures are ₹8.57 and ₹8.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Infraventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹6.11 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Abhishek Infraventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.94% for the past month, 3.63% over 3 months, 14.88% over 1 year, 4.45% across 3 years, and 14.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Infraventures are -17.97 and 1.20 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global