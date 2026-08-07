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Abhishek Infraventures Share Price

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BSE

ABHISHEK INFRAVENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Abhishek Infraventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.57 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abhishek Infraventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.57₹8.57
₹8.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.11₹9.50
₹8.57
Open Price
₹8.57
Prev. Close
₹8.57
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Infraventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abhishek Infraventures		0-2.943.6313.9614.884.4514.37
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Abhishek Infraventures has gained 14.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhishek Infraventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Abhishek Infraventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Infraventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.219.01
109.048.97
208.658.8
508.448.44
1007.868.06
2007.467.69

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Infraventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abhishek Infraventures saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Abhishek Infraventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTAbhishek Infraventur - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 13.08.2026
Jul 11, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTAbhishek Infraventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTAbhishek Infraventur - Receipt Of No-Objection Certificate From BSE For Reclassification Of Promoter/ Promoter Group Under Re
May 29, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTAbhishek Infraventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTAbhishek Infraventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Abhishek Infraventures

Abhishek Infraventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45204TG1984PLC111447 and registration number is 111447. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nagaraju Nookala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Erramshetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Sanpala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chinna Ramayya Gari Srikanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abhishek Infraventures Share Price

What is the share price of Abhishek Infraventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Infraventures is ₹8.57 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abhishek Infraventures?

The Abhishek Infraventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Infraventures?

The market cap of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹4.33 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhishek Infraventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Infraventures are ₹8.57 and ₹8.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Infraventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Infraventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Abhishek Infraventures is ₹6.11 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Abhishek Infraventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abhishek Infraventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.94% for the past month, 3.63% over 3 months, 14.88% over 1 year, 4.45% across 3 years, and 14.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhishek Infraventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Infraventures are -17.97 and 1.20 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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