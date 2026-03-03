Here's the live share price of Abha Power and Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abha Power and Steel has declined 17.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.50%.
Abha Power and Steel’s current P/E of 10.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abha Power and Steel
|-9.22
|-12.50
|-8.07
|-37.66
|-4.75
|-27.99
|-17.88
|AIA Engineering
|-3.13
|-7.45
|-4.02
|21.58
|18.24
|11.67
|15.30
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|-2.10
|2.41
|8.47
|26.68
|160.75
|50.11
|52.35
|Electrosteel Castings
|-2.28
|-6.21
|-7.16
|-32.90
|-27.14
|25.70
|20.19
|Kirloskar Industries
|-0.74
|-9.59
|-15.98
|-26.45
|-12.07
|8.40
|15.80
|Steel Cast
|-4.45
|-5.92
|6.05
|5.74
|41.08
|32.53
|30.60
|Rhetan TMT
|-4.17
|0.63
|9.11
|19.87
|19.87
|6.23
|3.69
|Alicon Castalloy
|-5.88
|-0.06
|-14.08
|-11.39
|5.75
|-1.88
|10.06
|Nelcast
|-4.75
|0.48
|-0.07
|-27.86
|25.55
|2.28
|10.38
|Synergy Green Industries
|-0.53
|-2.50
|-6.43
|-1.17
|44.47
|64.01
|24.91
|ANB Metal Cast
|-0.57
|39.67
|23.28
|78.45
|140.16
|33.92
|19.15
|De Neers Tools
|-13.19
|-0.94
|-21.87
|-53.33
|-53.34
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Thaai Casting
|-5.10
|0
|-12.68
|-21.88
|-2.52
|-21.89
|-13.78
|DCM
|-12.71
|-18.78
|-25.65
|-29.23
|-28.63
|-2.38
|21.17
|Precision Metaliks
|-5.97
|7.39
|-28.68
|-58.37
|-67.91
|-33.65
|-33.24
Over the last one year, Abha Power and Steel has declined 4.75% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (18.24%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (160.75%), Electrosteel Castings (-27.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Abha Power and Steel has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (15.30%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (52.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.51
|31.12
|10
|31.93
|31.58
|20
|32.51
|32.11
|50
|33.58
|33.35
|100
|35.78
|34.94
|200
|36.17
|36.13
In the latest quarter, Abha Power and Steel saw a rise in promoter holding to 101.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Abha Power and Steel fact sheet for more information
Abha Power and Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27102CT2004PLC016654 and registration number is 016654. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abha Power and Steel is ₹29.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Abha Power and Steel is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Abha Power and Steel is ₹54.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abha Power and Steel are ₹30.35 and ₹28.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abha Power and Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abha Power and Steel is ₹55.25 and 52-week low of Abha Power and Steel is ₹26.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Abha Power and Steel has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, -15.92% for the past month, -10.75% over 3 months, -9.5% over 1 year, -27.99% across 3 years, and -17.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abha Power and Steel are 10.38 and 1.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.