Here's the live share price of Abha Power and Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abha Power and Steel has declined 17.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.50%.

Abha Power and Steel’s current P/E of 10.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.