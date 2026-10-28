Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ABC Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABC INDUSTRIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of ABC Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹175.00
0.32₹ 0.55
As on Oct 28, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ABC Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.00₹175.00
₹175.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.85₹488.00
₹175.00
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹174.45
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

ABC Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABC Industries India		-4.35-13.79-13.62-26.72-58.81-27.09-17.27
KPR Mill		-1.08-7.39-2.449.24-4.337.1117.34
Vardhman Textiles		-3.29-8.29-19.22-18.6914.3411.674.67
Trident		-0.56-7.37-14.36-18.63-25.46-15.45-10.94
Indo Count Industries		3.64-3.183.8454.8048.8214.7412.67
Nitin Spinners		-1.661.8513.9133.6879.3930.2621.52
Pashupati Cotspin		28.2756.2439.0937.8251.3120.5411.86
Faze Three		-4.80-4.08-24.11-11.77-19.64-4.306.51
Ambika Cotton Mills		-3.44-8.94-14.24-3.565.85-2.26-7.60
Rajapalayam Mills		-6.02-8.12-13.89-14.27-19.45-6.86-6.53
Nahar Poly Films		2.98-1.88-19.53-14.29-26.24-0.63-1.57
Ginni Filaments		10.511.79-10.69-1.33-6.5413.265.60
DCM Nouvelle		-1.56-1.8519.7517.5510.241.03-8.06
Super Sales India		1.63-9.29-10.1836.7033.04-5.284.16
Axita Cotton		-0.55-8.85-2.57-12.39-5.70-19.9527.33
Ashima		0.29-11.42-19.77-13.12-36.18-2.31-3.18
Vardhman Polytex		1.18-10.90-15.02-26.01-35.225.5122.58
Maral Overseas		1.401.833.2128.1023.27-2.66-6.66
Rudra Ecovation		-0.11-24.353.73-17.26-39.783.7533.20
Aastha Spintex		-7.71-41.87-44.27-66.51-66.51-30.54-19.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ABC Industries India has declined 58.81% compared to peers like KPR Mill (-4.33%), Vardhman Textiles (14.34%), Trident (-25.46%). From a 5 year perspective, ABC Industries India has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (17.34%) and Vardhman Textiles (4.67%).

ABC Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ABC Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.06177.27
10186.17183.25
20192189.91
50201.93199.62
100206.64220.08
200285.02280.93

Source: Dion Global

ABC Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ABC Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ABC Industries India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 15, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Oct 10, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 01, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Sep 29, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 19, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About ABC Industries India

AB Cotspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1997PLC020118 and registration number is 020118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tuteja
    Independent Director

FAQs on ABC Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of ABC Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC Industries India is ₹175.00 as on Oct 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is ABC Industries India?

The ABC Industries India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABC Industries India?

The market cap of ABC Industries India is ₹384.36 Cr as on Oct 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ABC Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ABC Industries India are ₹175.00 and ₹175.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABC Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC Industries India is ₹488.00 and 52-week low of ABC Industries India is ₹165.85 as on Oct 28, 2026.

How has the ABC Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The ABC Industries India has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -13.79% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -58.81% over 1 year, -27.09% across 3 years, and -17.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABC Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABC Industries India are 27.55 and 2.43 on Oct 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ABC Industries India News

More ABC Industries India News
Market Pulse