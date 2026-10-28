What is the share price of ABC Industries India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC Industries India is ₹175.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ABC Industries India? The ABC Industries India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ABC Industries India? The market cap of ABC Industries India is ₹384.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ABC Industries India? Today’s highest and lowest price of ABC Industries India are ₹175.00 and ₹175.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABC Industries India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC Industries India is ₹488.00 and 52-week low of ABC Industries India is ₹165.85 as on .

How has the ABC Industries India performed historically in terms of returns? The ABC Industries India has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -13.79% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -58.81% over 1 year, -27.09% across 3 years, and -17.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ABC Industries India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABC Industries India are 27.55 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global