Here's the live share price of ABC Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABC Industries India
|-4.35
|-13.79
|-13.62
|-26.72
|-58.81
|-27.09
|-17.27
|KPR Mill
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-2.44
|9.24
|-4.33
|7.11
|17.34
|Vardhman Textiles
|-3.29
|-8.29
|-19.22
|-18.69
|14.34
|11.67
|4.67
|Trident
|-0.56
|-7.37
|-14.36
|-18.63
|-25.46
|-15.45
|-10.94
|Indo Count Industries
|3.64
|-3.18
|3.84
|54.80
|48.82
|14.74
|12.67
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.66
|1.85
|13.91
|33.68
|79.39
|30.26
|21.52
|Pashupati Cotspin
|28.27
|56.24
|39.09
|37.82
|51.31
|20.54
|11.86
|Faze Three
|-4.80
|-4.08
|-24.11
|-11.77
|-19.64
|-4.30
|6.51
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-3.44
|-8.94
|-14.24
|-3.56
|5.85
|-2.26
|-7.60
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-6.02
|-8.12
|-13.89
|-14.27
|-19.45
|-6.86
|-6.53
|Nahar Poly Films
|2.98
|-1.88
|-19.53
|-14.29
|-26.24
|-0.63
|-1.57
|Ginni Filaments
|10.51
|1.79
|-10.69
|-1.33
|-6.54
|13.26
|5.60
|DCM Nouvelle
|-1.56
|-1.85
|19.75
|17.55
|10.24
|1.03
|-8.06
|Super Sales India
|1.63
|-9.29
|-10.18
|36.70
|33.04
|-5.28
|4.16
|Axita Cotton
|-0.55
|-8.85
|-2.57
|-12.39
|-5.70
|-19.95
|27.33
|Ashima
|0.29
|-11.42
|-19.77
|-13.12
|-36.18
|-2.31
|-3.18
|Vardhman Polytex
|1.18
|-10.90
|-15.02
|-26.01
|-35.22
|5.51
|22.58
|Maral Overseas
|1.40
|1.83
|3.21
|28.10
|23.27
|-2.66
|-6.66
|Rudra Ecovation
|-0.11
|-24.35
|3.73
|-17.26
|-39.78
|3.75
|33.20
|Aastha Spintex
|-7.71
|-41.87
|-44.27
|-66.51
|-66.51
|-30.54
|-19.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ABC Industries India has declined 58.81% compared to peers like KPR Mill (-4.33%), Vardhman Textiles (14.34%), Trident (-25.46%). From a 5 year perspective, ABC Industries India has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (17.34%) and Vardhman Textiles (4.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.06
|177.27
|10
|186.17
|183.25
|20
|192
|189.91
|50
|201.93
|199.62
|100
|206.64
|220.08
|200
|285.02
|280.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ABC Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 15, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Oct 10, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 01, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Sep 29, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 19, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
AB Cotspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1997PLC020118 and registration number is 020118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC Industries India is ₹175.00 as on Oct 28, 2026.
The ABC Industries India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ABC Industries India is ₹384.36 Cr as on Oct 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ABC Industries India are ₹175.00 and ₹175.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC Industries India is ₹488.00 and 52-week low of ABC Industries India is ₹165.85 as on Oct 28, 2026.
The ABC Industries India has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -13.79% for the past month, -13.62% over 3 months, -58.81% over 1 year, -27.09% across 3 years, and -17.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ABC Industries India are 27.55 and 2.43 on Oct 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global