ABC GAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.10 Closed
-0.41-0.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
ABC Gas (International) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.50₹40.99
₹39.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.66₹153.50
₹39.10
Open Price
₹40.99
Prev. Close
₹39.26
Volume
2,240

ABC Gas (International) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.56
  • R242.02
  • R343.05
  • Pivot
    39.53
  • S138.07
  • S237.04
  • S335.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.438.84
  • 1082.9738.89
  • 2076.2138.84
  • 5093.1738.77
  • 10060.0739.8
  • 20034.3341.94

ABC Gas (International) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.71-0.311.77-9.62-70.52418.5791.20
5.8716.5929.1970.46140.881,492.60441.11
9.326.5825.0628.7423.89184.9695.38
3.99-0.6411.3621.2284.95889.63937.21
8.58-10.443.2939.7024.15151.1867.01
10.3752.9174.04137.85105.57745.201,684.31
9.0318.05121.7549.6716.9953.6274.44
25.2421.7027.22-34.85-19.68-46.25-57.00
0-13.33-13.33-11.65-59.3878.43-12.50

ABC Gas (International) Ltd. Share Holdings

ABC Gas (International) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ABC Gas (International) Ltd.

ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1980PLC022118 and registration number is 022118. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyamlal Prasad Shorewala
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohith Satish Shorewala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Satish Shorewala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Ratanlal Mardia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ABC Gas (International) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ABC Gas (International) Ltd.?

The market cap of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹7.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ABC Gas (International) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is 3.8 and PB ratio of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ABC Gas (International) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹39.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ABC Gas (International) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC Gas (International) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹153.50 and 52-week low of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹25.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

