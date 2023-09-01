Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.71
|-0.31
|1.77
|-9.62
|-70.52
|418.57
|91.20
|5.87
|16.59
|29.19
|70.46
|140.88
|1,492.60
|441.11
|9.32
|6.58
|25.06
|28.74
|23.89
|184.96
|95.38
|3.99
|-0.64
|11.36
|21.22
|84.95
|889.63
|937.21
|8.58
|-10.44
|3.29
|39.70
|24.15
|151.18
|67.01
|10.37
|52.91
|74.04
|137.85
|105.57
|745.20
|1,684.31
|9.03
|18.05
|121.75
|49.67
|16.99
|53.62
|74.44
|25.24
|21.70
|27.22
|-34.85
|-19.68
|-46.25
|-57.00
|0
|-13.33
|-13.33
|-11.65
|-59.38
|78.43
|-12.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1980PLC022118 and registration number is 022118. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹7.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is 3.8 and PB ratio of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹39.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ABC Gas (International) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹153.50 and 52-week low of ABC Gas (International) Ltd. is ₹25.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.