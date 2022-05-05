scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

ABB India shares jump nearly 10 per cent post earnings

Shares of ABB India on Thursday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the company posted over two-fold jump in net profit for the March quarter. The stock rallied 9.69 per cent to Rs 2,209 on the BSE.At the NSE, it jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 2,208.80.

Written by PTI
ABB india
ABB India on Wednesday posted over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 370 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenue.

Shares of ABB India on Thursday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the company posted over two-fold jump in net profit for the March quarter. The stock rallied 9.69 per cent to Rs 2,209 on the BSE. At the NSE, it jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 2,208.80.

ABB India on Wednesday posted over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 370 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenue.The net profit of the company was Rs 151 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a company statement said.

The company follows January to December financial year. Total revenue rose to Rs 1,968 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,629 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read

More Stories on
Markets

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.