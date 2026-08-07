Here's the live share price of Abate As Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abate As Industries
|2.23
|-3.61
|-8.82
|-15.63
|-60.57
|-0.38
|11.05
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.1
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.7
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.7
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.7
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.3
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.8
|1.3
|11.89
|36.1
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.6
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Abate As Industries has declined 60.57% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Abate As Industries has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.54
|9.62
|10
|9.62
|9.63
|20
|9.68
|9.7
|50
|10.04
|10.02
|100
|10.56
|10.83
|200
|13.27
|12.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abate As Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Abate As Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Abate As Industries - Response To BSE Query Regarding Auditors'' Report.
|Jun 05, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Abate As Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 30, 2026, 03:36 AM IST IST
|Abate As Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 30, 2026, 03:26 AM IST IST
|Abate As Industries - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Abate As Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990TZ1991PLC029162 and registration number is 062238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abate As Industries is ₹9.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abate As Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abate As Industries is ₹151.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abate As Industries are ₹9.64 and ₹9.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abate As Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abate As Industries is ₹24.86 and 52-week low of Abate As Industries is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abate As Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -8.82% over 3 months, -60.57% over 1 year, -0.38% across 3 years, and 11.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abate As Industries are 12.32 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global