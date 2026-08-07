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Abate As Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABATE AS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Abate As Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.61 Closed
-0.31₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abate As Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.33₹9.64
₹9.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹24.86
₹9.61
Open Price
₹9.64
Prev. Close
₹9.64
Volume
7,430

Source: Dion Global

Abate As Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abate As Industries		2.23-3.61-8.82-15.63-60.57-0.3811.05
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.121.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.76.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.61.61.61.61.60.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.78.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.723.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.321.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.81.311.8936.127.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.626.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Abate As Industries has declined 60.57% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Abate As Industries has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Abate As Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abate As Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.549.62
109.629.63
209.689.7
5010.0410.02
10010.5610.83
20013.2712.03

Source: Dion Global

Abate As Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abate As Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 67.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Abate As Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 03, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTAbate As Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTAbate As Industries - Response To BSE Query Regarding Auditors'' Report.
Jun 05, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTAbate As Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2026, 03:36 AM IST ISTAbate As Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 30, 2026, 03:26 AM IST ISTAbate As Industries - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Abate As Industries

Abate As Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990TZ1991PLC029162 and registration number is 062238. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Adv Arikuzhiyan Samsudeen
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Muhemmed Swadique
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Muhammed Kutty Arikuzhiyil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abdul Nazar Jamal Kizhisseri Muhammed
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Puthussery
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. M A Safarulla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Julie G Varghese
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indu Ravindran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manjusha Ramakrishnan Puthenpurakkal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Eramangalath Gopalakrishna Panicker Mohankumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Kabeer Moolian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pattassery Alavi Haji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ali Thonikkadavath
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Abate As Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Abate As Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abate As Industries is ₹9.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abate As Industries?

The Abate As Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abate As Industries?

The market cap of Abate As Industries is ₹151.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abate As Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abate As Industries are ₹9.64 and ₹9.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abate As Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abate As Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abate As Industries is ₹24.86 and 52-week low of Abate As Industries is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abate As Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abate As Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -8.82% over 3 months, -60.57% over 1 year, -0.38% across 3 years, and 11.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abate As Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abate As Industries are 12.32 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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