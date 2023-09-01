Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Abate As Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ABATE AS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.41 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Abate As Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.41₹20.41
₹20.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.20₹20.41
₹20.41
Open Price
₹20.41
Prev. Close
₹20.41
Volume
0

Abate As Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.41
  • R220.41
  • R320.41
  • Pivot
    20.41
  • S120.41
  • S220.41
  • S320.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.620.08
  • 1013.3419.55
  • 2011.5418.6
  • 5010.416.32
  • 10010.114.03
  • 2008.9111.45

Abate As Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9915.7027.5654.62719.68757.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Abate As Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Abate As Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
31 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abate As Industries Ltd.

Abate As Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1991PLC062238 and registration number is 062238. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Adv Arikuzhiyan Samsudeen
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Muhemmed Swadique
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Muhammed Kutty Arikuzhiyil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abdul Nazar Jamal Kizhisseri Muhammed
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhanushali Trikam
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Puthussery
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Musallyarakatharakkal Safarulla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Julie G Varghese
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neethu Subramoniyan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishinan Areekuzhiyil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indu Ravindran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Abate As Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abate As Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹10.24 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abate As Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abate As Industries Ltd. is -31.5 and PB ratio of Abate As Industries Ltd. is 1127.62 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Abate As Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹20.41 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abate As Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abate As Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹20.41 and 52-week low of Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹13.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data