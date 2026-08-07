What is the share price of Abate As Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abate As Industries is ₹9.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Abate As Industries? The Abate As Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abate As Industries? The market cap of Abate As Industries is ₹151.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abate As Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abate As Industries are ₹9.64 and ₹9.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abate As Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abate As Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abate As Industries is ₹24.86 and 52-week low of Abate As Industries is ₹8.00 as on .

How has the Abate As Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Abate As Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -3.61% for the past month, -8.82% over 3 months, -60.57% over 1 year, -0.38% across 3 years, and 11.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abate As Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abate As Industries are 12.32 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global