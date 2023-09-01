Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Abate As Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1991PLC062238 and registration number is 062238. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹10.24 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Abate As Industries Ltd. is -31.5 and PB ratio of Abate As Industries Ltd. is 1127.62 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹20.41 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abate As Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹20.41 and 52-week low of Abate As Industries Ltd. is ₹13.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.