Here's the live share price of Abans Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abans Financial Services has declined 1.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.57%.
Abans Financial Services’s current P/E of 7.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abans Financial Services
|0
|0
|-1.40
|-10.67
|1.88
|-4.34
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finserv
|-4.99
|-3.43
|-4.95
|-1.14
|5.75
|12.78
|13.35
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-5.73
|-2.14
|-4.86
|-17.52
|-5.75
|20.17
|23.90
|Choice International
|-6.73
|-9.62
|-9.35
|-9.41
|51.45
|74.76
|95.28
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|0.11
|-3.22
|-13.45
|-13.08
|32.81
|36.33
|18.45
|Rane Holdings
|-2.32
|-12.69
|-15.77
|-21.47
|2.26
|9.70
|12.97
|BF Investment
|-3.16
|-1.83
|-10.02
|-18.22
|-7.07
|-1.36
|3.91
|Max India
|-2.85
|-4.56
|-21.63
|-30.95
|-13.15
|23.50
|19.87
|Tamboli Industries
|-2.21
|-6.95
|-3.45
|-2.46
|12.46
|10.60
|22.54
|BIL Vyapar
|-8.00
|-10.93
|-8.39
|-48.44
|-41.45
|-25.07
|-10.86
Over the last one year, Abans Financial Services has gained 1.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (5.75%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-5.75%), Choice International (51.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Abans Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (13.35%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|201.69
|201.32
|10
|201.47
|201.61
|20
|202.38
|201.88
|50
|202.05
|202.43
|100
|202.85
|205
|200
|213.8
|217.13
In the latest quarter, Abans Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 17.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 1:44 AM IST
|Abans Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 21, 2026, 1:10 AM IST
|Abans Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 21, 2026, 1:04 AM IST
|Abans Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
|Abans Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:45 PM IST
|Abans Fin. Serv. - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Abans Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2009PLC231660 and registration number is 231660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Financial Services is ₹201.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Abans Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abans Financial Services is ₹1,018.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abans Financial Services are ₹204.65 and ₹201.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Financial Services is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Abans Financial Services is ₹172.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Abans Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -0.07% over 3 months, 6.57% over 1 year, -5.99% across 3 years, and -1.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abans Financial Services are 7.92 and 0.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.