Abans Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABANS FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Abans Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹201.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Abans Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.00₹204.65
₹201.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.00₹267.00
₹201.00
Open Price
₹201.10
Prev. Close
₹201.00
Volume
3,149

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Abans Financial Services has declined 1.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.57%.

Abans Financial Services’s current P/E of 7.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Abans Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abans Financial Services		00-1.40-10.671.88-4.34-1.43
Bajaj Finserv		-4.99-3.43-4.95-1.145.7512.7813.35
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-5.73-2.14-4.86-17.52-5.7520.1723.90
Choice International		-6.73-9.62-9.35-9.4151.4574.7695.28
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		0.11-3.22-13.45-13.0832.8136.3318.45
Rane Holdings		-2.32-12.69-15.77-21.472.269.7012.97
BF Investment		-3.16-1.83-10.02-18.22-7.07-1.363.91
Max India		-2.85-4.56-21.63-30.95-13.1523.5019.87
Tamboli Industries		-2.21-6.95-3.45-2.4612.4610.6022.54
BIL Vyapar		-8.00-10.93-8.39-48.44-41.45-25.07-10.86

Over the last one year, Abans Financial Services has gained 1.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (5.75%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-5.75%), Choice International (51.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Abans Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (13.35%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.90%).

Abans Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Abans Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5201.69201.32
10201.47201.61
20202.38201.88
50202.05202.43
100202.85205
200213.8217.13

Abans Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abans Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.36%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 17.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Abans Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 1:44 AM ISTAbans Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 21, 2026, 1:10 AM ISTAbans Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 21, 2026, 1:04 AM ISTAbans Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 09, 2026, 10:50 PM ISTAbans Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 09, 2026, 8:45 PM ISTAbans Fin. Serv. - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

About Abans Financial Services

Abans Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2009PLC231660 and registration number is 231660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirbhay Vassa
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chintan Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Naresh Tejwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashima Chhatwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parmod Kumar Nagpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abans Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Abans Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Financial Services is ₹201.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abans Financial Services?

The Abans Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abans Financial Services?

The market cap of Abans Financial Services is ₹1,018.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abans Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abans Financial Services are ₹204.65 and ₹201.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abans Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Financial Services is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Abans Financial Services is ₹172.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Abans Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abans Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.1% for the past month, -0.07% over 3 months, 6.57% over 1 year, -5.99% across 3 years, and -1.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abans Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abans Financial Services are 7.92 and 0.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Abans Financial Services News

