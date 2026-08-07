Here's the live share price of Abans Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.28
|26.5
|10
|26.79
|26.69
|20
|27.65
|27.12
|50
|27.38
|27.71
|100
|27.48
|27.94
|200
|28.46
|28.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abans Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 20.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Abans Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financi
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Abans Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Abans Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Abans Enterprises - Intimation For Second 100 Days Campaign "Saksham Niveshak"
|May 13, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Abans Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Source: Dion Global
Abans Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Enterprises is ₹26.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abans Enterprises is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abans Enterprises is ₹184.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abans Enterprises are ₹26.50 and ₹25.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Enterprises is ₹49.69 and 52-week low of Abans Enterprises is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abans Enterprises has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -8.95% for the past month, -37.42% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -8.9% across 3 years, and 5.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abans Enterprises are 46.57 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global