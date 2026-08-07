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Abans Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABANS ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Abans Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.46 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abans Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.48₹26.50
₹26.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹49.69
₹26.46
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹26.51
Volume
1,040

Source: Dion Global

Abans Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abans Enterprises		0.27-8.95-37.423.48-22.72-8.95.21

Source: Dion Global

Abans Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abans Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.2826.5
1026.7926.69
2027.6527.12
5027.3827.71
10027.4827.94
20028.4628.59

Source: Dion Global

Abans Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abans Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 20.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Abans Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTAbans Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financi
Jul 11, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTAbans Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 09, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTAbans Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTAbans Enterprises - Intimation For Second 100 Days Campaign "Saksham Niveshak"
May 13, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTAbans Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About Abans Enterprises

Abans Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kayomarz Sadri
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Shardul Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anita Shantaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Kanwatia
    Executive Director

FAQs on Abans Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Abans Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Enterprises is ₹26.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abans Enterprises?

The Abans Enterprises is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abans Enterprises?

The market cap of Abans Enterprises is ₹184.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abans Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abans Enterprises are ₹26.50 and ₹25.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abans Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Enterprises is ₹49.69 and 52-week low of Abans Enterprises is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abans Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abans Enterprises has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -8.95% for the past month, -37.42% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -8.9% across 3 years, and 5.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abans Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abans Enterprises are 46.57 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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