What is the share price of Abans Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Enterprises is ₹26.46 as on .

What kind of stock is Abans Enterprises? The Abans Enterprises is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abans Enterprises? The market cap of Abans Enterprises is ₹184.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abans Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abans Enterprises are ₹26.50 and ₹25.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abans Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Enterprises is ₹49.69 and 52-week low of Abans Enterprises is ₹17.00 as on .

How has the Abans Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Abans Enterprises has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -8.95% for the past month, -37.42% over 3 months, -22.72% over 1 year, -8.9% across 3 years, and 5.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abans Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abans Enterprises are 46.57 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global