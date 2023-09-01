Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|First Interim Dividend
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Abans Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹250.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is -629.82 and PB ratio of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is 13.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹179.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹74.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.