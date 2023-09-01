Follow Us

ABANS ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Metals | Smallcap | BSE
₹179.50 Closed
4.397.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Abans Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.65₹179.50
₹179.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.00₹228.00
₹179.50
Open Price
₹176.45
Prev. Close
₹171.95
Volume
3,889

Abans Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1180.78
  • R2182.07
  • R3184.63
  • Pivot
    178.22
  • S1176.93
  • S2174.37
  • S3173.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5124.34176.04
  • 10121.83177.77
  • 20110.84178.24
  • 50110.75178.85
  • 100105.07176.78
  • 200106.81167.21

Abans Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Abans Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingFirst Interim Dividend
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abans Enterprises Ltd.

Abans Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035243 and registration number is 035243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kaushik Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Davda
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Punita Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mulchand Darji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shardul Kartik Damani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Singh
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Abans Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abans Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹250.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abans Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is -629.82 and PB ratio of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is 13.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abans Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹179.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abans Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abans Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of Abans Enterprises Ltd. is ₹74.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

