Here's the live share price of Aayush Wellness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aayush Wellness has gained 70.14% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.03%.
Aayush Wellness’s current P/E of 32.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aayush Wellness
|-6.24
|-17.82
|-3.09
|-66.09
|-57.17
|164.01
|69.60
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
Over the last one year, Aayush Wellness has declined 57.17% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Aayush Wellness has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.83
|31.68
|10
|32.78
|32.51
|20
|34.38
|34.24
|50
|42.43
|40.38
|100
|47.57
|54.96
|200
|99.68
|71.57
In the latest quarter, Aayush Wellness remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
|Aayush Wellness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
|Aayush Wellness - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results As On December 31, 2025
|Jan 10, 2026, 6:22 AM IST
|Aayush Wellness - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 07, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
|Aayush Wellness - Grant Of Employee Stock Options Under 'Aayush Wellness Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2024"
|Dec 26, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
|Aayush Wellness - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Aayush Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122DL1984PLC018307 and registration number is 018307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aayush Wellness is ₹29.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aayush Wellness is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aayush Wellness is ₹144.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aayush Wellness are ₹31.15 and ₹29.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aayush Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aayush Wellness is ₹267.30 and 52-week low of Aayush Wellness is ₹29.69 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aayush Wellness has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, -14.14% for the past month, -7.92% over 3 months, -55.03% over 1 year, 172.72% across 3 years, and 70.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aayush Wellness are 32.12 and 12.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.